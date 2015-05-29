SportsBaseballYankees

Paul O'Neill's nephew, Michael, a key to Tampa Yankees' doubleheader sweep

Staten Island Yankees centerfielder Michael O'Neill, a third round selection...

Staten Island Yankees centerfielder Michael O'Neill, a third round selection in the 2013 MLB First Year Player Draft and nephew of former New York Yankees right fielder Paul O'Neill, steps into the batter's box in the top of a rain-filled first inning of a New York Penn League baseball game vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones at at MCU Park. (July 3, 2013) Credit: James Escher

By CODY DERESPINAcody.derespina@newsday.com

Centerfielder Michael O'Neill, the nephew of former Yankees rightfielder Paul O'Neill, went 1-for-5 with a home run, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs as Yankees Single-A Advanced affiliate Tampa swept a doubleheader with Palm Beach on Thursday.

O'Neill, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Yankees. Following a productive season with Charleston in 2014, he's struggled with Tampa, hitting only .200 with a .260 on-base percentage in 19 games. O'Neill stole 42 bases a year ago but has only three this season for Tampa (24-23, 2nd place in Florida State League North, 4 games back).

Shortstop Abiatal Avelino and second baseman Tyler Wade each had a single and a stolen base in Game 1, which Tampa won, 2-1 in 12 innings. Wade was 2-for-3 with a triple in Game 2, which the Yankees won, 3-0.

Elsewhere in the minors

TRIPLE-A SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE

(25-23, 2nd place in International League North, 1.5 games back)

The RailRiders had off.

DOUBLE-A TRENTON

(25-23, 4th place in Eastern League Eastern, 6 games back)

Catcher Gary Sanchez was 2-for-4 with a home run, and rightfielder Aaron Judge and third baseman Eric Jagielo each added a double as Trenton beat Akron, 4-3, in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Judge (2-for-4) and Jagielo (1-for-4) each had an RBI in Game 2, but Trenton fell, 4-2.

SINGLE-A CHARLESTON

(23-24, 2nd place in South Atlantic League Southern, 5 games back)

Catcher Radley Haddad was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, and centerfielder Devyn Bolasky went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base, but the RiverDogs fell to Savannah, 2-1.

More Yankees headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?