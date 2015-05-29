Paul O'Neill's nephew, Michael, a key to Tampa Yankees' doubleheader sweep

Centerfielder Michael O'Neill, the nephew of former Yankees rightfielder Paul O'Neill, went 1-for-5 with a home run, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs as Yankees Single-A Advanced affiliate Tampa swept a doubleheader with Palm Beach on Thursday.

O'Neill, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Yankees. Following a productive season with Charleston in 2014, he's struggled with Tampa, hitting only .200 with a .260 on-base percentage in 19 games. O'Neill stole 42 bases a year ago but has only three this season for Tampa (24-23, 2nd place in Florida State League North, 4 games back).

Shortstop Abiatal Avelino and second baseman Tyler Wade each had a single and a stolen base in Game 1, which Tampa won, 2-1 in 12 innings. Wade was 2-for-3 with a triple in Game 2, which the Yankees won, 3-0.

Elsewhere in the minors

TRIPLE-A SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE

(25-23, 2nd place in International League North, 1.5 games back)

The RailRiders had off.

DOUBLE-A TRENTON

(25-23, 4th place in Eastern League Eastern, 6 games back)

Catcher Gary Sanchez was 2-for-4 with a home run, and rightfielder Aaron Judge and third baseman Eric Jagielo each added a double as Trenton beat Akron, 4-3, in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Judge (2-for-4) and Jagielo (1-for-4) each had an RBI in Game 2, but Trenton fell, 4-2.

SINGLE-A CHARLESTON

(23-24, 2nd place in South Atlantic League Southern, 5 games back)

Catcher Radley Haddad was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, and centerfielder Devyn Bolasky went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base, but the RiverDogs fell to Savannah, 2-1.