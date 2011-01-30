Posada resigned to role as main DH

NEW ROCHELLE - Jorge Posada has always taken great pride in his role as the Yankees' starting catcher, so accepting that it's now someone else's job isn't exactly easy.

But in his first comments since the Yankees made him the team's main designated hitter, Posada said he's prepared to do what the Yankees ask of him in what could be his final season in pinstripes.

Speaking before a Hillside Food Outreach event at Greentree Country Club Saturday, Posada said he expects to catch some this season and is going through his regular offseason training routine. But he acknowledged the Yankees' plan is to limit his time behind the plate.

"It is what it is," Posada said. "I try to help out the team and if that's what they want, I'm OK with it. It's going to be tough during the season to see tough games and not be behind the plate. But if we're doing well, it's going to be a little bit easier."

Posada said the Yankees initially told him at the beginning of this offseason that he would be the team's main designated hitter only if star catching prospect Jesus Montero made the team out of spring training.

But then the Yankees signed 27-year-old All-Star catcher Russell Martin to a one-year deal. Obtaining the free agent who formerly played with the Los Angeles Dodgers effectively ended Posada's 11-year run as the Yankees' starting catcher.

"I can't complain," Posada said. "I like to catch and I'm used to catching, but if they want me to be a DH to help out the team, you have to do that."

Asked if he thinks his offense will benefit from his body not having to go through the daily rigors of catching, Posada said: "I know I won't be beat up. Hopefully, it helps, but I don't know what the results will be. I'll keep an open mind and be positive about it."

A lifetime Yankee, Posada is entering the final year of a four-year, $52-million contract. The possibility exists that the aging Yankees won't want to bring him back after the season, especially if they view him these days mainly as a designated hitter.

"I don't know what's going to happen [after] this year," Posada said. "I'd like to keep my doors open. If I feel good and that I can do it and I'm having fun, I'd like to keep going. I just hope that everything stays healthy."

Posada said he has kept in touch with free-agent lefthanded pitcher Andy Pettitte via text message but said he hasn't asked his friend for any insight about his plans for the coming season.

"I want him to make the decision and whatever it is, we'll support it," Posada said. "He's a really valuable guy for us. If he wants to be home, he's obviously got his reasons to. But we need him."

Posada said he took note of general manager Brian Cashman's recent comments regarding the possibility of moving Derek Jeter to the outfield someday. Posada said he doesn't see that day ever coming for his close friend.

"Derek is a shortstop and he's not going to move to another position," Posada said. "He hasn't even started playing this year and we're talking about four years from now."