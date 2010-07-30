Posada sits out to rest knee

CLEVELAND - Jorge Posada, who wasn't in last night's lineup, said, "Everything's fine, guys" when reporters approached him before the game.

But his message to Joe Girardi was different earlier in the afternoon, when he told the manager the area behind his left knee was "still sore."

"He told me it was cranky," Girardi said. "So we just decided to give him a whole day off and see where we're at."

Posada has said the pain stems from a cyst he first felt in 2006 and that the soreness "comes and goes." It's something that affects only his ability to squat, not hit.

Posada was a late scratch from Tuesday night's game but was back at designated hitter Wednesday night. He said he hopes to be behind the plate Friday night as the Yankees start a three-game series against the second-place Rays, and for one other game in the set.

Girardi said Posada was available to pinch hit last night and that he could catch if the situation arose, though that wouldn't have been ideal. He didn't play.

Dunn going to Chisox?

The Nationals continue to drive a high price for slugging first baseman Adam Dunn. The Yankees kicked the tires on Dunn, but they've never been great admirers of his game, and Dunn himself has made it clear that he does not like serving as a DH. The White Sox continue to be the most likely destination for Dunn, if he gets traded.

Aceves closer to games

As Girardi met with reporters before the game, Alfredo Aceves (back) threw in the bullpen. Girardi said if Aceves comes through the session OK, he could pitch in a rehab game within the next week.

Showalter endorsement

Girardi said the Orioles made a good move in hiring former Yankees manager Buck Showalter. "Buck's had success wherever he's been," he said. "And he's done a good job in building clubs as well, so it'll be interesting to see how they play different."

Pettitte gets a break

Girardi said Andy Pettitte had "an easy day" in Tampa after working out relatively hard Monday through Wednesday at the team's spring training complex.