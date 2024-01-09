Yankees' Rachel Balkovec headed to Miami Marlins as player development director

Rachel Balkovec, who with the Yankees became the first woman to be a full-time manager for a major league-affiliated team, has joined the Marlins as director of player development, according to reports.

She served as manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees' Low-A affiliate, from 2022 to 2023.

Balkovec, 36, has been a trailblazer throughout her career. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time hitting coach in an MLB organization and the first female full-time strength and conditioning coach in affiliated baseball.

Last June, Balkovec told the "Foul Territory" show that her goal was to become a general manager within the next 10 years. "My goal is definitely — will lead me to a front-office role sooner rather than later," she said, noting that in the current baseball landscape, general managers have a larger sphere of influence. "I want to be the head coach and I think the head coach, in many cases, is more the general manager than it is the manager."

Balkovec, a former college softball player, has two master's degrees — one in kinesiology and another in human movement sciences.