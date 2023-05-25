Yankees executive Randy Levine says 'we're right in the midst of it'

There is no need to panic.

Those six words essentially summarized Randy Levine’s State of the Yankees.

“We’re right in the midst of it,” Levine said after the Yankees hosted an event at Yankee Stadium Thursday afternoon in which New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a legislation into law which would allow arenas and stadiums in the city limits to hold charitable raffles during collegiate and professional games.

“Hopefully we get some players back soon,” Levine said. “And we’re right there. Last I looked we’re not in June yet, so we’re fighting and I think it’s going fine.”

Entering the series finale against the Orioles, the Yankees (30-21) are third in the American League East, trailing division-leading Tampa Bay (36-15) by six games and are three games behind second place Baltimore (32-17).

Levine pointed to injuries as the primary cause for the Yankees’ up-and-down first two months of the season.

And he has a point since the Yankees are without DH Giancarlo Stanton (Grade 2 right hamstring strain), starter Carlos Rodon (strained left elbow and back stiffness), catcher Jose Trevino (strained right hamstring), and righthanders Ian Hamilton (strained right groin), Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation), and Jonathan Loaisiga (right elbow bone spur).

“It’s a long season,” Levine said. “The guys have been great fighting through it.”

Injuries are one thing. Performance is another. Which is why when the subject of recently DFA’d outfielder Aaron Hicks was broached, Levine was diplomatic.

Even though Hicks is still owed nearly $30 million, the Yankees cut the 33-year-old before Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Reds in Cincinnati. Hicks hit .188 in 28 games this season.

“He is not the first player who (came) to New York and didn’t succeed as much as he would like to have succeeded,” Levine said. “And he won’t be the last.”

Along with Adams and Levine, Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson was among those in attendance as well as executives from NYCFC, the Nets, and Madison Square Garden.

“It’s not about dollars and sense,” Adams said in a prepared remark. “It’s about common sense.”