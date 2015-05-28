Report: Luis Severino, Yankees top pitching prospect, promoted to Triple-A

The future is one step closer to the Bronx.

Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Severino was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, according to Baseball America's Josh Norris.

The 21-year-old righthander from the Dominican Republic was 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA in eight starts for Double-A Trenton this season. He struck out 48 and walked 10 in 38 innings, allowing 32 hits. In 56 career minor league games (54 starts), Severino is 16-11 with a 2.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .218 batting average against and 273 strikeouts in 259 2/3 innings.

He followed up five no-hit innings on May 21 with a career-high nine strikeouts on May 26.

Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2012, Severino is ranked as the Yankees' No. 1 overall prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com. He comes armed with a fastball-changeup combination. His fastball sits in the mid-90s, according to Baseball America, and has reached 98-99 mph "plenty of times." Severino has never pitched at the Triple-A level.