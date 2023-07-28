Yankees' minor-league report: Richard Fitts

Player: Richard Fitts

Age: 23 (born December 17, 1999)

Team: Somerset (Eastern League)

Position: Pitcher

Bats/throws: R/R

Height/weight: 6-3 / 215

Acquired: 2021 Amateur Draft, 6th round, 183rd pick

Background: The Alabama native attended Auburn University (2019-2021), where he served mainly as a reliever for his first two years. As a junior Fitts, appeared in 13 games and started eight, striking out 41 batters in 41 1/3 innings before being drafted by the Yankees in 2021. He started the 2022 season in the minors with Single-A Tampa and had a 5.01 ERA in 79 innings. Fitts ended 2022 with five starts with High-A Hudson Valley and had a 0.55 ERA and 0.61 WHIP in 33 innings. Opposing hitters batted .152 against him.

2023 update: Fitts began this season with Double-A Somerset. He’s pitched an Eastern League-leading 100 2/3 innings with a 3.75 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 108 strikeouts. Fitts has had nine quality starts in his last 11 outings. In that period, he has a 2.67 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 67 1/3 innings.

What he’s saying: “I’m starting to learn who I am as a pitcher and how can I be a starter for many years in the big leagues. I had an outing In Portland in May where I went two innings and got punched in the mouth. I felt like I had good stuff that day, but I couldn’t throw it where I wanted to. From then on, I’ve just been more confident. I know I’ve got good stuff, so just learning how to use that and attacking hitters instead of being passive on the mound.”

Scouting report: The Yankees No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, features a 92-97 mph fastball that has good ride up in the strike zone. He also throws a tight slider and an upper-80’s changeup with great fade. One of Fitts’ biggest strengths is his command. He has a 5.1% walk rate since the start of last season.

What he’s working on: “Staying consistent and working on what the Yankees want me to do. I’m trying to add some more velocity and make my slider a little better so I can get more swings and misses.”

Probable MLB promotion: Possible call-up by the end of 2024 season.

On workload management: “I’m feeling maybe the best I’ve felt all season. I’ve been getting better as a pitcher throughout the season and that’s what my body feels like. I’m feeling better every week and I’m really excited for this team and where I’m going as well, in terms of the playoffs.”