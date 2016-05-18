Rob Refsnyder returns to Yankees from Scranton

PHOENIX — Yankees fans’ favorite prospect is back.

Rob Refsnyder, a man without a position, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, giving Joe Girardi a righthanded bat off the bench for at least the next couple of days.

Refsnyder had a .293/.336/.398 slash line in 34 games with Scranton, hitting .359 in his previous 10 games. He has two homers and 10 RBIs.

The 25-year-old, a fifth-round pick of the Yankees in 2012, has played three positions in the minors this season: second base, third base and rightfield.

“I love it,” Refsnyder said of his rotating schedule, which generally has called for him to play two consecutive games at each position.

Joe Girardi said he potentially could use Refsnyder, who came up as an outfielder before being switched to second base in 2013, at third, second or in right. Still, the prospect started playing third base only this preseason and Girardi sounded less enthusiastic about putting Refsnyder there, even for an inning or two.

“I want to talk to our people,” Girardi said. “The reports are better. I’ve been using [Ronald] Torreyes there and I would probably lean toward that more. But some of these games you get in National League ballparks, you have to move people around.”

Not so fast

Though Alex Rodriguez (strained right hamstring) called it “a good day” after doing some running in the outfield before Tuesday’s game, the DH is longer on target to return from the DL on Thursday, the first day he would have been eligible, as the Yankees had hoped.

“I’m not sure he’s going to run tomorrow,” Girardi said after the Yankees’ 5-3 loss. “My guess is he’s not going to be ready on Thursday now. He’s still got some hurdles to get by and he’s just not by them. He really hasn’t had a setback. We were hoping for 15 days, it’s probably going to be a few more than that.”

The hope, Girardi said, is A-Rod can return “sometime in Oakland” during that four-game series that starts Thursday.

Keep an eye on it

Didi Gregorius fouled a ball off his right ankle late in Monday’s game and had it tightly wrapped before Tuesday’s game. Gregorius was in the lineup, however, batting seventh, and went 1-for-4 with a run scored.