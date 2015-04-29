Rob Refsnyder, Yankees prospect, getting better with bat, glove

Second baseman Rob Refsnyder was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored but Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell to Gwinnett, 3-2, on Tuesday.

Centerfielder Ben Gamel hit his first home run of the season for the RailRiders (9-11), a one-out solo shot in the top of the ninth.

Refsnyder is 8-for-15 with three doubles, a walk, eight runs and five RBIs in his past four games. He's raised his batting average more than 70 points, from .193 on April 25 to .264.

Perhaps more important, however, is that Refsnyder seems steadier in the field. Refsnyder has seven errors this season, including three in his first four games. He hasn't had a miscue in any of his last four games.

Elsewhere in the minors

DOUBLE-A TRENTON (10-9)

First baseman Greg Bird and designated hitter Eric Jagielo each homered, but the Thunder lost to New Hampshire, 7-5. Leftfielder Jake Cave was 2-for-4 with a double, and catcher Gary Sanchez went 2-for-4.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED TAMPA (11-9)

First baseman Mike Ford and leftfielder Ericson Leonora each went 2-for-4 with a home run as the Yankees beat Clearwater, 8-7. Catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a grand slam with one out in the top of the ninth to give Tampa an 8-3 lead.

SINGLE-A CHARLESTON (12-7)

Leftfielder Brandon Thomas was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, but the RiverDogs fell to Asheville, 5-1. Second baseman Gosuke Katoh and third baseman Angel Aguilar were each 2-for-4.