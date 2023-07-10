Sean Casey named Yankees' new hitting coach

The Yankees underperformed with a bat in their hands during the first half of the season. The price tag for failure was hitting coach Dillon Lawson losing his job.

So now it’s Sean Casey’s job to try to help jump-start this offense without help at the moment from Aaron Judge.

“I’m just really excited about having this opportunity in the second half to impact the guys in the lineup,” Casey said in a news release from the team on Monday evening. “The Yankees have a lot of professional hitters, and I’m looking forward to connecting with them and getting on the same page. I’ve already spoken with both Brad Wilkerson and Casey Dykes, and I can’t wait to utilize their skills and everything they have to offer."

Casey is certainly familiar with Yankees manager Aaron Boone. They played together from 1999 to 2003 with Cincinnati.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing Sean for close to 30 years, and his passion for hitting is infectious,” Boone said. “For anyone that’s ever come in contact with him, his ability to inspire is one of his greatest gifts, and I can’t wait for him to tap into our players and help them reach their potential. There’s no doubt in my mind that he will have a tremendous impact on our team.”

Lawson was in his second season in the hitting coach role before being dismissed after Sunday’s game, a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It marked the first time general manager Brian Cashman fired a coach during the season, and his rule began in 1998.

“I’m not comfortable doing [it] but feel I have to for the benefit of our operation on the offensive side,” Cashman said Sunday night. “I feel the operation is capable of a lot more than what we’ve produced to this point.”

Lawson had not been a major-league player, but Casey played 12 years in the majors, spending time with Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Boston.

And the lefty-batting first baseman could hit. His career average was .302 in 1,405 games. Casey finished with 1,531 hits.

"As far as our hitters go, I think every guy is different," Casey said. "There’s no way to cookie-cut hitters, and if you start doing that, you get into trouble and underutilize strengths they may have. I’m going to get to know each player and their approach at the plate. One thing I will stress is controlling the zone and hunting in the zone. I want them to control their process and stick to their approach with the goal of winning every pitch. At the end of the day, we’re going to focus on making sure each hitter has a process that brings out the best version of himself."

Judge’s big bat has been missing from the Yankees’ lineup since he tore a toe ligament on June 3.

The Yankees went into the break at 49-42, good only for fourth place in the AL East, eight games behind first-place Tampa Bay. They were one game back in the race to draw a wild card.

But they were batting just .231 as a team. Only Detroit and Oakland were worse in those major-league standings.