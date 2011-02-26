Teixeira picks up where he left off: Ouch

TAMPA, Fla. - In his first exhibition at-bat Saturday, Mark Teixeira was hit by a pitch, drilled on the top of his right foot by Cole Hamels. The right side of Teixeira's body took a beating in 2010; he played the last five weeks of the season with a bone bruise in the base of his right thumb and a broken right pinky toe. His season ended in Game 4 of the ALCS when he strained his right hamstring.

"It's part of the game," Teixeira said. "You're going to get banged up, you're going to get hit by pitches. You have to figure out a way to get through it."

Teixeira went 1-for-2, including a two-run triple. "I get them in bunches," he joked. Teixeira had no triples last season and three in 2009.

Brackman feeling better

After three days of what Andrew Brackman said was "precautionary" rest for his sore groin, the righthander expects to be back on the field Sunday.

"I really don't feel it today at all, so that's good," he said yesterday morning. "Hopefully, those three days of rest got rid of it and we'll get back to work."

Brackman, who has impressed the Yankees during spring training, said he first felt "discomfort" in his hip last month when he came to Tampa early to begin working out at the minor-league complex. It has persisted, though not specifically when he's throwing. He disclosed the discomfort to the Yankees on Wednesday.

"We just thought it would be a good idea to stay cautious and not let it get out of control," Brackman said. "I didn't have an MRI or anything, so obviously it's not that big of a deal."

Extra bases

After batting practice, catcher Russell Martin (knee) said he could DH as soon as Monday . . . David Robertson struck out two in a scoreless inning . . . Hector Noesi, who missed the first week of camp with a visa issue, pitched two scoreless innings.