Teixeira returns earlier than expected after Ackley injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All pregame indications pointed toward Mark Teixeira returning to the Yankees’ lineup Monday night in Toronto.

His return occurred slightly before.

Dustin Ackley, who has been filling in for Teixeira, left Sunday’s game in the top of the seventh inning after injuring his right shoulder diving back to the bag in the sixth inning, having reached on an error.

Ackley felt the shoulder “pop” and will have an MRI. Joe Girardi said a disabled list stint was a “distinct possibility.”

A roster move Monday is likely — Nick Swisher is one option though opposing team scouts say the veteran isn’t moving well in the minors — but there wasn’t any option Sunday but to put in Teixeira, who batted in the eighth inning and lined out to center.

Teixeira, who received a cortisone shot Thursday and finally was back on the field taking batting practice Sunday, said he would be available that afternoon in “an emergency.”

“And that’s an emergency, when Ack went down,” Teixeira said. “[Trainer Steve Donohue] asked me if I could go and I said, ‘sure.’ I wasn’t tested too much.”

Before the game, Teixeira said three days after the shot “it’s a night and day difference” with how his neck feels.

“It was miserable after the shots,” he said. “Any time you have bad neck pain it’s kind of debilitating, so it feels a lot better compared to then.”

Beltran sits

Rightfielder Carlos Beltran left Saturday’s game with discomfort in his right shoulder and did not start Sunday.

“Little sore but I’m good,” Beltran said. “I’m available if Joe needs me in the game . . . I’m not worried. I’ve been through [worse]. This is nothing.”

A-Rod sliding

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, slipping to 1-for-16 since returning from the DL.

“He [had] been off for a long time, but we need for him to be productive,” Girardi said before the game.

Severino’s rehab

Luis Severino, on the DL since May 14 with a right triceps strain, made his first rehab start with High-A Tampa Sunday night against Brevard County. On a pitch count of 50-60, the 22-year-old allowed two hits in three shutout innings with two strikeouts. Earlier Sunday, Girardi said Severino likely will need at least one more rehab outing.