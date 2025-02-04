SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees bring back lefthanded reliever Tim Hill on one-year deal, source says

Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill delivers against the Baltimore Orioles...

Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill delivers against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Mere days away from spring training, the Yankees on Tuesday brought back one of the key members of their American League-winning bullpen: lefthander Tim Hill.

They agreed on a one-year, $2.85 million contract that includes a club option for 2026, a source confirmed. The deal is pending a physical for Hill, who turns 35 on Monday.

Hill returns to a bullpen featuring new closer Devin Williams and 2024 breakout star Luke Weaver, plus Jonathan Loaisiga, Mark Leiter Jr. and others.

The missing piece, though, was a lefthander. The Yankees had none on their 40-man roster but were interested in Hill from the start of the offseason. Ultimately, they found common ground to keep him where he had perhaps the best several months of his career in 2024.

Hill struggled with the White Sox early last season, posting a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances before they cut him in mid-June. After signing with the Yankees about a week later, Hill had a 2.05 ERA in 35 appearances — and then a 1.08 ERA (one earned run in 10 appearances) in the playoffs.

Hill will receive a $2.5 million salary in 2025. The 2026 team option includes a $3 million salary or a $350,000 buyout.

The Mets were among the teams also interested in Hill, people familiar with the situation said in recent months, but wound up going up a tier for a lefty when they brought in A.J. Minter on a two-year, $22 million deal a couple of weeks ago. They also re-signed righthander Ryne Stanek for one year and $4.5 million.

