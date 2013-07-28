Travis Hafner to go on disabled list with strained rotator cuff

Travis Hafner's right shoulder is bothering him again, and this time the Yankees say he's headed for the disabled list. An MRI Saturday revealed a strained rotator cuff, the club said. No timetable was given for his return.

Hafner received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder to relieve the discomfort in mid-May, and he said at the time it felt better. But the shot didn't make him a productive slugger again.

Since receiving the cortisone shot, Hafner has hit .173 (28-for-162) with a .247 on-base percentage and .309 slugging percentage. His struggles have gotten worse recently, as he has three hits in his last 40 at-bats and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats.

Joe Girardi said he was alerted about Hafner's latest shoulder injury after his final at-bat Friday night, and the Yankees sent him to have it examined Saturday morning.

Hafner's roster spot is expected to be taken by Derek Jeter.

Matsui's dayThe Yankees will honor Hideki Matsui before Sunday afternoon's game by giving him the chance to "retire'' as a member of the organization. The Yankees said Matsui will sign a minor-league contract at a morning news conference and then will sign his retirement papers in front of the Yankee Stadium crowd while sitting at a desk at home plate. He is expected to be joined on the field by general manager Brian Cashman and his parents.

The Yankees chose Sunday afternoon's game because it's their 55th scheduled home game of the season, matching the number that Matsui wore as a Yankee from 2003-09.

Trainer's roomUtility infielder Jayson Nix, on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, is "real close'' to returning to the Yankees, Girardi said. Nix has been playing rehab games in the minors since Wednesday . . . Curtis Granderson, recovering from a broken left pinkie finger, began playing rehab games Thursday and needs more at-bats in the minors before he is activated, Girardi said.

Extra basesThe Yankees have been shut out nine times this season, tying their most since 1992. They also were shut out nine times in 1997.