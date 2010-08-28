White Sox to retire Frank Thomas' number

The Chicago White Sox will retire the No. 35 of Frank Thomas before Sunday's game against the Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field.

Thomas will become the 10th White Sox player whose number has been retired. His face will join the likes of Luis Aparicio, Nellie Fox and Billy Pierce on the outfield wall.

The team began Frank Thomas-fest on Friday night, passing out Big Hurt bobblehead dolls before the game against the Yankees.

Thomas, with 521 home runs, is tied with Ted Williams and Willie McCovey for 18th place on the all-time home run list. He hit 448 of those as a member of the White Sox.

Some Big Hurt facts:

He hit 20 home runs against the Yankees. His top victims were the Twins (53) and Red Sox (43).

Mike Mussina gave up the most home runs to Thomas, nine. Tim Wakefield was next with seven.

He finished his career with a .301 batting average, having won the American League Most Valuable Player award in 1993 and 1994. He finished second in the voting in 2000 and third in 1997.

