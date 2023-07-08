Injured Aaron Judge may still be at All-Star Game

Aaron Judge is clearly honored that baseball fans voted him to be a starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. So even though he cannot play because of the torn ligament in his right big toe, the Yankees outfielder is still considering making the trip to Seattle.

“We're still debating over it – I’ll have an answer here in a couple of days,” Judge said on Saturday before the Yankees hosted the Cubs. “It is important to the fans, you know, getting voted in and getting a chance to represent the Yankees. It's a special honor. This is what the fans want to see: they want to see the guys they voted in and go to the game and participate and be there.

“So we're still we're still debating.”

Judge hasn’t played since he suffered the toe injury colliding into a gate in the Dodger Stadium outfield wall making a spectacular catch on June 3. He has been healing and rehabbing with daily treatment from the club’s medical staff.

Manager Aaron Boone suggested on Friday that Judge would not go to Seattle. “I think he's staying here to continue treatment and baseball stuff,” he said.

And while Judge said “you can kind of get treatment anywhere,” he added that more can be done by getting treatment at the Stadium during the break.

“(I’d) probably get more (treatment) here in New York, that’s for sure,” Judge said. “More here at the stadium (and) getting my work done because that's the most important thing: trying to get back on the field.”

This is the fifth time that Judge has been selected as an All-Star. And when asked whether he get something out of going to the event and communing with the other players and fans, he replied “always.”

“It's one of the one things I always look forward to every year: getting a chance to kind of pick the brain of some other superstars around the game . . . ask them questions,” he said. “If it's a young rookie that's coming up, kind of ask him how his experience has been and what he's learned. If it’s an older veteran that might be (in) their last All-Star Game, you know, getting a chance just to get a little wisdom from him on their long career.

“So it's so many different facets of it that I that I enjoy,” he added, “but I get a chance to see those players. And getting a chance to put on a show for the fans is always the best part.”

Judge said there will be several things to consider, including how his foot would respond to the transcontinental flight. In addition to speaking about the pros and cons with his wife, family and firiends, he said he would “talk with other players that have been injured and either gone to the All-Star Game or not gone to the All-Star Game.”

“I’ve got a lot of things to weigh, he said, “and then I’ll probably have an answer soon.”