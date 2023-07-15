Aaron Judge takes on-field batting practice in Colorado, return still TBD

DENVER — Let’s get this out of the way first:

The Yankees still have no idea when Aaron Judge, who suffered a right big toe sprain on June 3, will be back this season. The same goes for Judge himself.

Nonetheless, he did take a step forward Friday afternoon at Coors Field, participating in batting practice on the field for the first time in his rehab process.

“First time on the field, so it was good,” said Judge, who previously was limited to doing some light hitting indoors. “We’re getting better every single day. It’s not healed, so it is what it is, but we’re progressing every single day.”

Judge, for obvious reasons, did not cut loose in the cage the way he would during a typical batting practice session.

“I didn’t feel like I was limited at all,” Judge said. “Like I said, we’re slowly progressing. It’s about getting reps.”

Judge was voted into the American League lineup as an All-Star starter but did not travel to Seattle for the festivities. He spent the break in New York rehabbing the injury.

Judge has said from the start that the first true test of the toe will be when he’s able to run at full speed. Although he has been doing some light running during the last couple of weeks, he doesn’t seem all that close to being able to test it in that matter.

Aaron Boone, though heartened to see Judge swinging a bat in a cage on the field, threw in a cautionary note, mentioning running as well.

“Been encouraged by what we’ve been seeing the last week or so from a hitting standpoint, so that’s been really good,” Boone said. “I think it’s going to be more getting to that next level, letting it loose running. He’s run this week already, but where you’re able to stop and start and cut and do those kinds of things. But the hitting’s gone really well.”