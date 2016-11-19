Yankees add six players to 40-man roster

The Yankees announced a flurry of roster moves on Friday, the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft.

Infielders Miguel Andujar and Jorge Mateo, lefthander Dietrich Enns and righthanders Giovanny Gallegos, Ronald Herrera and Yefrey Ramirez were added to the 40-man roster, shielding each from being taken in the Rule 5 draft.

Mateo, 21, is one of the Yankees’ top prospects and likely would have been taken in the draft. Andujar, 21, played in the Arizona Fall League.

To help clear spots on the roster, righthanders Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Rumbelow and lefthander Joe Mantiply were designated for assignment. All three are recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Utilityman Dustin Ackley was unconditionally released and righthander Branden Pinder was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Ackley and Eovaldi were non-tender candidates.

The Yankees also made a trade, acquiring righthander Zack Littell from the Mariners in exchange for lefthander James Pazos. Littell, 21, was an 11th-round pick in the 2013 draft. He posted a 2.60 ERA in a season spent at both low and high Class A.