Concerns about Yankees' pitching depth still linger

Even after signing Carlos Rodon in the offseason, which accomplished one of general manager Brian Cashman’s goals of upgrading his rotation, the Yankees still had significant concerns about their organizational starting pitcher depth heading into spring training.

“We’re going to find out,” Cashman said of the quality of that depth on March 9, shortly after announcing Rodon would be starting the season on the injured list with a forearm strain. “I feel good about what we’re seeing from the guys down here (in camp) so far, and especially the pitchers trying to vie for the back end.”

That would be Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt, both of whom ended up making the rotation out of camp, as did Jhony Brito. The plan, of course, had been for either German or Schmidt to be the No. 5 starter but all three made it because Luis Severino, Frankie Montas and Rodon all started the season on the injured list.

What have the Yankees found out about that depth?

At this point it’s anyone’s guess what they’re going to get in games not started by Gerrit Cole or Nestor Cortes.

Rodon, whom Cashman initially said in March was looking at a return “sometime in April,” has no chance of that after his most recent setback with a bad back. Rodon, signed to a six-year, $162-million free agent deal, recently began his throwing program but has not yet been able to face hitters because of his back issue.

Rodon went through additional testing Wednesday.

“I don’t have any results or anything,” Aaron Boone said before Wednesday night's game against the Angels. “I know the first half of it (the testing) was fairly normal, so I do think it’s just kind of a minor, nagging thing.”

When it comes to Rodon, health has always been the big question. It was the reason why there was plenty of skepticism in the industry – including from more than a few in the Yankees’ organization – and why many questioned the wisdom of giving the lefthander a six-year deal.

Rodon spent time on the IL (then called the disabled list) in 2016 (sprained left wrist); in 2017 (bursitis in his left biceps and later in the season left shoulder inflammation); in 2018 (recovering from left shoulder surgery); in 2019 (left elbow inflammation that would lead to Tommy John surgery); 2020 (left shoulder inflammation) and 2021 (left shoulder fatigue).

Rodon, who went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season with the Giants, missed the last few days of the year after contracting COVID-19.

While Rodon doesn’t appear to be returning anytime soon, Severino, out with a lat strain, seems to be making progress, though his timetable is vague. The righthander, a free agent after the season, recently began throwing bullpens and should be facing hitters soon, assuming no setbacks. The Yankees would certainly sign up now for a Severino return by mid-May.

When it comes to Montas, the righthander underwent shoulder surgery Feb. 21 and while he is resolute that he will pitch again this season, the Yankees aren’t counting on it.

As for the fill-ins, it’s been a mixed bag.

Brito, Wednesday night’s starter, was terrific his first two starts before allowing seven runs and six hits in two-thirds of an inning in start No. 3, last Thursday against the Twins. German has been OK, 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts. Schmidt, who dazzled at times in the spring, has been decidedly undazzling in four starts, 0-1 with an 8.79 ERA.

The Yankees still believe in Schmidt, whose lack of consistent command has always been his primary issue when it comes to prolonged success in the big leagues. But that’s not the reason the righthander will continue in the rotation. The organization, at the moment, really doesn’t have any other options.

“I mean, he’s one of our starters right now,” Boone said Tuesday, asked about Schmidt staying in the rotation. “We’re a little banged up in the rotation right now. He’s gotta go out there and find a way and get to that next level right now. We don’t really have that luxury right now.”