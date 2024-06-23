Max Fried came out of the gates slow this season.

But, Aaron Boone said late Sunday morning, the lefthander of late had “settled right back into being Max Fried.”

Meaning?

“One of the game’s best,” Boone said.

That was the version of Fried the Yankees saw Sunday afternoon in kiln-like conditions at the Stadium.

Fried held the Yankees in check over six dominant innings of a 3-1 loss to Atlanta in front of a crowd of 46,683 who sat through a sweltering afternoon in which the heat index reached 100.

Fried, who had a 4.02 ERA at the end of April but brought a 2.00 ERA over his previous 10 starts into Sunday, allowed one run and six hits in his 87-pitch outing. Two of the hits came off the bat of Trent Grisham. Fried (7-3, 3.00) struck out four and did not walk a batter.

“Didn’t walk anyone so he was dictating counts and he mixed well,” Boone said. “Four-seam, two-seam, cutter, slow you down with the big breaking ball, good changeup. Thought he threw the ball well. We obviously pressured him with some good at-bats in the sixth. Had a chance to break through, just couldn’t do it today.”

The Yankees (52-28) are off on Monday. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and three straight series heading into the Subway Series, which starts Tuesday at Citi Field.

“Nobody’s hanging their heads, nobody’s panicking in here,” said Nestor Cortes, who allowed three runs and five hits over seven innings. “Just a rough patch that (over) 162 games you’re going to go through. Just have it figure out a way to get out of it.”

Cortes, who threw six scoreless innings in his last start against the Orioles, wasn’t bad but wasn’t good enough to match up with Fried. Cortes (4-6, 3.40) struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

“About as good stuff as Nestor’s had,” Boone said.

Atlanta relievers Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez each pitched scoreless innings, getting the ball to closer Raisel Iglesias, who struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.

Cortes struck out the side in a 14-pitch first. Jarred Kelenic went down looking at a sinker, and Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna both struck out swinging at cutters.

Cortes worked around a two-out hit-by-pitch to Sean Murphy in the second and retired the first two batters of the third before Kelenic, a first-round pick of the Mets in 2018, jumped a first-pitch cutter and put it in the seats in right, his seventh homer making it 1-0.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Atlanta (43-32) added to its lead. Ramon Laureano singled with one out, went to third on Orlando Arcia’s double and came in on Kelenic’s sacrifice fly to center. Albies sent an RBI single to right that made it 3-0.

The Yankees did not get a runner in scoring position until the sixth, when they at last got on the board.

Grisham led off with a single and Anthony Volpe doubled into the gap in left-center to bring him in. Juan Soto chopped one to short where Arcia fired to third to clip Volpe. The Yankees challenged but the call was confirmed. Alex Verdugo grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Boone, who felt Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley didn’t give Volpe a lane to slid and should have been called out, had no issue with his second-year shortstop, known as a good base runner, taking off for third.

“It’s behind him,” Boone said Volpe’s position on the Soto grounder. “It’s actually a risky play on their part…a little bit of a road block over there at third; we’re not seeing that blocking the bag (a rule tweak in the off-season) being called much at all. It’s behind him (Volpe), turns into a really good play by Arcia. I don’t have a problem with it.”

With the ball hit behind him, Volpe said “that’s my instinct” to go to third. Afterward he did not state with certainty Riley blocked his access to the bag, instead saying it was “just a weird play.”

“I don’t know. I probably have to watch it again but it’s a tough play,” Volpe said. “The angle I’m coming in at, the angle that’s he’s trying to get in the base line. It’s a tough play.”