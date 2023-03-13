Despite injuries, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still optimistic about bullpen

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Yankees organizational depth when it comes to starting pitching – a concern of the club before spring training began – will be tested from Day 1 as Carlos Rodon is set to start the regular season on the injured list with a forearm injury.

And what is expected to be one of the best bullpens in the sport will be down two relievers – Lou Trivino and Tommy Kahnle – at season’s start.

But the team isn’t nearly as worried about that.

“I do feel good about our bullpen and our bullpen depth, even with having Tommy and Lou down to start the season,” Aaron Boone said. “Feel like we have the people that can step in and not only fill in, but potentially impact us too.”

It’s not that the Yankees won’t potentially miss Trivino, who pitched to a 1.66 ERA in 25 games after arriving with the bum-shouldered Frankie Montas from the A’s at the trade deadline, or Kahnle, signed to a two-year, $11.5 million free agent deal over the winter.

It’s just, as one rival AL scout said, “there’s still so many good options there.”

On the surface the best of those are, in no particular order, Michael King, Ron Marinaccio, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta. The latter is likely to enter the season as the only lefthander of the group, which is not a worry.

King and Marinaccio are two of the major reasons why. King, one of the game’s best relievers when he suffered a fractured elbow late last July, had a 2.29 ERA in 34 games at the time of the injury, striking out 66 in 51 innings.

Righties hit .200 against King, who has been lights-out so far this spring, with a .543 OPS and lefties hit .179 against him with a .554 OPS.

Marinaccio, a surprise of camp a year ago and terrific two outings into this camp, posted a 2.05 ERA in 40 games, striking out 56 in 44 innings. Like King, he was tough on righties and lefties. Righthanders hit .152 with a .576 OPS against Marinaccio compared to lefties, who hit .146 with a .479 OPS.

Holmes, who took the closer’s job from Aroldis Chapman early last season, went 20-for-25 in saves with a 2.54 ERA, striking out 65 in 63 2/3 innings.

Peralta was among the most durable relievers in the game last season, posting a 2.72 ERA in 56 games.

The entire quartet has drawn raves from opposing scouts this spring, King and Marinaccio, who did not pitch in the 2022 postseason because of a shin injury that caused him to be paced slightly slower this spring than the other relievers, especially.

“There’s not a lot of ‘pens that have two guys of that caliber let alone four,” one NL scout said. “And that’s not even counting a guy like Weissert, who I really like.”

As do the Yankees.

“He’s freaking nasty, man,” Gerrit Cole said of the 28-year-old Weissert, who is best known for his slider but also features a good four-seam fastball and changeup.

The righthander, a graduate of Bay Shore High School and picked out of Fordham University by the Yankees in the 18th round of the 2016 draft, debuted last season and came into camp with a chance of winning a bullpen spot. With the injuries to Kahnle and Trivino, Weissert is all but assured of making it, as is righthander Jimmy Cordero, whose stuff this spring has impressed the Yankees and rival evaluators alike.

“It’s really fun to see that we have so many guys that I’m going to trust if I leave runners on and they’re coming in behind me, and I know Boonie will trust them in any big situation,” King said recently. “It’s going to be a good group.”