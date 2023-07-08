Carlos Rodon has positive debut but gets outpitched by Jameson Taillon as Yankees lose to Cubs

Carlos Rodon’s long-awaited Yankees debut was a net positive overall, even if the lefthander took the loss Friday night in a 3-0 setback against the Cubs at the Stadium.

It was a loss that one could put squarely on the shoulders of a Yankees offense that made yet another opposing pitcher look like Pedro Martinez in his prime.

Rodon, who suffered a left forearm strain in mid-March and subsequent back issues that kept him sidelined until Friday night, showed flashes of the All-Star pitcher whom the Yankees gave a six-year, $162 million contract during the offseason.

Rodon, outpitched on this night by former Yankee Jameson Taillon, allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in which he walked two and struck out two. He walked off the mound to a loud ovation from the crowd of 42,763 that otherwise spent the sticky 80-degree evening booing an offense that produced all of two hits.

Rodon, having thrown 69 pitches (54 strikes), was pulled with one out in the sixth, a runner at third and the Yankees trailing 2-0.

“Slider is legit,” one rival scout said of Rodon on Friday night. “Fastball seemed a little light. They were squaring it up pretty good.”

Ian Hamilton came on and, after walking the first batter he faced, induced Trey Mancini to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

“One of the things I’ve taken from being around him, understandably, he feels a responsibility to be out there,” Aaron Boone said before the game of Rodon, whose career resume contains plenty of success but also an extensive history of injuries. “I know it’s been frustrating for him to not be able to start the season with us. I know he feels a responsibility to go out there with the boys and compete and do his part.”

The offense did not do its part, completely throttled by Taillon, a Yankee from 2021-22. The Yankees managed only a first-inning single by Gleyber Torres and two walks in eight innings off Taillon, who entered the game 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA. He had allowed 77 hits (including 13 home runs) in 63 2/3 innings and had a 1.52 WHIP, but the Yankees were unable to touch him. They have scored one run, which was unearned, in their last two games.

With the crowd buzzing a bit more than usual before the first pitch of a hazy early summer game, Rodon delivered a 95-mph called strike to leadoff man Nico Hoerner. The shortstop jumped on the second pitch, a 96-mph fastball, and flied to Harrison Bader near the track in center. Rodon got ahead of Seiya Suzuki 0-and-2 before the rightfielder flied softly to center. Rodon struck out Ian Happ swinging at a 97-mph fastball to end the 11-pitch inning.

The Yankees hit the ball hard in the bottom half against Taillon but had nothing to show for it. Anthony Volpe scorched a liner straight at Suzuki. Torres banged a single back up the middle and Anthony Rizzo smoked one right at Suzuki, the start of a string of 13 straight retired by Taillon.

Rodon topped himself in the second, needing just five pitches to retire the Cubs in order on a pop-out in foul ground and two soft outfield flyouts.

After Taillon pitched a perfect second, Cody Bellinger, an all but certain trade deadline target of the Yankees, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third. The outfielder, whose lefty swing, defensive skill set and overall abilities with the bat make him appealing to the Yankees, led off the inning by hammering a 1-and-0, 95-mph fastball 410 feet into the second deck in right for his ninth homer.

Taillon made it eight straight retired with a seven-pitch bottom half.

Rodon struck out Happ swinging at a 96-mph fastball to start the fourth and endured a brief scare when Yan Gomes flied to the base of the wall in right for the second out. Christopher Morel hit a routine fly to center for the inning’s final out, leaving Rodon at just 39 pitches through four.

After Taillon again made quick work of the Yankees in the bottom half — running his consecutive retired streak to 11 — Rodon walked Mancini to start the fifth. Bellinger popped out to first and Miguel Amaya walked on four pitches. Patrick Wisdom grounded into a 4-6 force to put runners at the corners and Hoerner sharply grounded a 0-and-1, 96-mph fastball for a single to right for a 2-0 lead.

Billy McKinney worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth to give the Yankees their first baserunner since Torres’ one-out single in the first.

Rodon, “clearly gassed” in the fifth in the words of one scout, came back for the sixth and allowed a leadoff single by Happ. After a wild pitch and Gomes’ groundout to second put Happ on third, Hamilton walked Morel before getting Mancini to hit into the inning-ending double play.

Bwellinger singled off Ron Marinaccio in the seventh, stole second and scored on Patrick Wisdom's one-out double to left for a 3-0 lead.