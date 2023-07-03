Carlos Rodon focusing on the now, helping Yankees win games

The Yankees’ $162 million man knows the expectations that come from a contract of that size — especially in a city like this, and especially during a frustrating season like this one.

Although Carlos Rodon can’t erase the past few months, the lefthander is walking into his pinstriped debut Friday with a distinct sense of purpose for the future.

“I signed a big contract and I know what I signed up for,” Rodon told Newsday on Monday, two days after his final rehab start. “I definitely have a duty to do well on the field. Obviously, this first half, I wasn’t part of it at all, which is frustrating for me. It’s frustrating for the fans, it’s frustrating for my teammates. But I feel like all I can worry about is what’s in front of me, not what’s behind.”

Rodon threw 58 pitches for High-A Hudson Valley in his final rehab start, and if he follows typical load management, that should stretch him out to the range of 70 to 75. In his three rehab starts, he allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 10 2/3 innings, striking out 17.

“I feel like the team has done a really good job as far as progressing me and volume numbers as far as throwing,” he said. “Obviously I’d like more, but [it’s about] what’s good for my arm and my body."

The good news for Rodon and the rest of the Yankees is that although the team has underperformed, it has stayed relevant, even as Aaron Judge’s return remains uncertain.

After coming back to beat the Orioles, 6-3, on Monday night, the Yankees are tied with the Astros for the second wild-card spot, three games behind wild-card leader Baltimore.

“I think all of us have a big role in the second half as far as playing well,” Rodon said. “Obviously, we have [seven] games left in this first half and we want to finish strong with those, but I think all of us have the responsibility to show up and play the caliber of baseball we know how to play. That falls on each one of us.”

Judge has shown a propensity for carrying the team, but it doesn’t look as if he’ll be doing that anytime soon. Dealing with a torn ligament in his right big toe, he began resuming (very) light baseball activities last week. Manager Aaron Boone had a modicum of good news to share Monday, though, saying he believes Judge will progress beyond just throwing on the field before the All-Star break. "I don't exactly know what, but I do [think he'll do more]," Boone said.

He added: “Hopefully we can have success here at home and slowly but surely continue to get a little more healthy and get guys back. We’re going to get Rodon back this week, and hopefully that’s one of many to come.”

Until Judge comes back, Rodon's return should be the most impactful, especially if he performs the way the Yankees envisioned: as a 1-2 punch with Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation.

Cole, who was named to his sixth All-Star Game on Sunday, has carried his weight, and Rodon will attempt to start picking up the slack against the Cubs on Friday.

It’s been a long time coming: Rodon signed his six-year deal in December, suffered a forearm strain in mid-March and then dealt with back issues. Even without him, the pitching staff entered Monday with a 3.69 ERA, fourth-lowest in the majors. A lot of that, though, is courtesy of the bullpen, which has a major league-best 2.87 ERA.

“The goal is to go as deep as I can in the game and win a ballgame,” Rodon said. “That’s pretty much it. As for excitement, I mean, I haven’t pitched all year. There’s definitely excitement leading into this game for me, so I’ve got to harness it and not be over-geeked about it and do what I have to do . . . I’m not really [nervous] but I’m sure I’ll get a couple butterflies, but I kind of like that when I’m pitching."