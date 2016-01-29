Yankees’ CC Sabathia working out at Tampa complex

TAMPA, Fla. — CC Sabathia spent part of Friday at the Yankees’ spring training complex working out with pitching coach Larry Rothschild and talking with a group of minor leaguers.

The 35-year old left-hander threw on level ground and in the bullpen at Steinbrenner Field.

Sabathia missed the Yankees’ loss to Houston in the AL wild-card game last fall when he entered an alcohol rehabilitation program. He was 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA last year, when he was slowed by his surgically repaired right knee. After returning from the disabled list and using a tighter brace, he went 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his last five starts.

EARLY ARRIVALS

Among the prospects participating in the workouts at the Yankees’ spring training ballpark are outfielder Aaron Judge and infielder Jorge Mateo. Others working out this week include reliever Andrew Miller, right-handers Luis Severino and Bryan Mitchell, outfielder Mason Williams and infielder-outfielder Dustin Ackley.

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 18.

TAKE THE HILL

The Yankees have built a grass-covered hill in the left-field corner of a backfield, which will be used for conditioning drills.