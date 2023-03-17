Clarke Schmidt sharp again with seven Ks in five hitless innings

TAMPA, Fla. – Clarke Schmidt was all but certain to start the season in the Yankees’ bullpen in some role, probably as a swingman.

That changed a little over a week ago when Carlos Rodon went down with a forearm strain and GM Brian Cashman announced the lefthander would start the season on the injured list.

That meant Schmidt, who was being considered along with Domingo German for the fifth starter spot (though German, with a healthy spring, was a near lock for the job), would likely be in the rotation to break camp.

“His feel and ownership of the cutter, it’s been a big thing for him this spring and it’s looked the part,” Boone said Thursday before Schmidt made his third start of the spring.

Schmidt has been trying to incorporate a cutter into his repertoire and has been mostly successful. The righthander was effective again Thursday against the Pirates, striking out seven over five hitless innings in which he did not walk a batter.

“He’s got a great feel of it, an ownership of it and confidence in it, frankly,” Boone said of the cutter. “Which is something, I think, is a game-changer for him, as a potential starter, against left-handed hitters. He’s got the good sinker, he’s got the really good slider. He’s got a change (up), but that cutter is just another element for him that should serve him well.”

Trevino swings

Jose Trevino, who suffered a right wrist sprain a week ago during an at-bat against the Red Sox, picked up a bat for the first time since the injury on Thursday, hitting off of a tee.

“It went well,” Boone said.

Extra bases

Boone said Rodon, expected back at the earliest by mid-April, should begin his throwing program “in the next couple of days.”… Nestor Cortes, brought along a bit slower than his rotation brethren because of a hamstring strain that caused him to pull out of the World Baseball Classic in mid-February, is scheduled to make his spring training debut Saturday against Toronto in Dunedin … Boone said righty Tommy Kahnle, who will also start the season on the IL (biceps tendinitis), will start his throwing program Friday.