Yankees’ Frazier says concussion symptoms better Wednesday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. — Clint Frazier’s mild concussion suddenly doesn’t seem so mild.

Still, after setting off some alarms early Wednesday morning when he said “I can’t shake the headaches,” among other strong descriptions, the 23-year-old said later in the day there had been significant improvement.

“I have a slight one [headache] right now, but this morning it was like a migraine,” Frazier said Wednesday afternoon. “This morning it just felt like someone pressing their fingers on top of my head all morning.”

Frazier said he took the advice of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is in camp with the Yankees this week, to drink more water.

“Russell told me to drink a ton of water, that’s what they do in the NFL,” Frazier said. “I feel alive right now. Maybe I was lacking water, I don’t know.”

A cynic might point out the Seahawks were fined $100,000 for violating concussion protocol last season — which involved Wilson reentering a game after taking a hit to the head — but, obviously, the quarterback has far more experience in managing such symptoms.

Frazier, who suffered the concussion during Saturday’s game in Bradenton against the Pirates when he fell hard to the ground after making a catch against the wall in left, had never before had a head injury.

After being checked out, Frazier stayed in the game Saturday and felt OK leaving Bradenton, but woke up with a headache on Sunday and it has persisted since.

Earlier Wednesday, Frazier said: “I can’t even sit in my living room without feeling like [expletive].”

In the afternoon, the verbiage wasn’t quite that dramatic though, as more and more is learned about concussions, no one is declaring Frazier out of the woods yet.

“I sounded a little worried this morning but [today] was a step in a positive direction,” he said. “I’ve never had this before. It’s scary, man. I feel a lot better, but I have to get rid of all the symptoms before I go back out there.”