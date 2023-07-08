Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton (two HRs) stop Yankees' skid

The stars were finally aligned for the Yankees on Saturday.

A three-game losing streak and slide down the AL East standings made the contest against the Cubs a moment. And the Yankees’ big names delivered in that moment. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was nothing short of scintillating for the first seven innings and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was nothing short of brawny as he pounded out a pair of home runs as the Yankees rolled back into the win column with a 6-3 victory over Chicago before 43,507 in muggy-then-rainy conditions at the Stadium.

Cole and Stanton set the tone early. After the righthander retired the Cubs in order on 16 pitches in the top of the first, Stanton hit a 1-and-0 pitch from Chicago lefty Drew Smyly for a 447-foot solo home run off the facing of the Audi Club in left field. The Yankees never trailed in the win.

The Yankees managed only two hits in Friday night’s loss to the Cubs and slid into fourth place – the kind of situation where Cole has been exceptional this season. He’d taken the mound seven times following a Yankees loss this season and won each time.

Cole (9-2) pitched seven brilliant innings of one-run ball before unraveling a bit in the eighth. No. 9 hitter Miles Mastrobuoni hit a hard one-out single off first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s glove and then former Yankee Mike Tauchman hit s two-run home run to rightfield.

Cole was allowed the three runs on five hits and a walk over the 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five in a 103-pitch effort.

Following a Yankees loss this season, the righthander is 8-0 with a 1.95 ERA.

Michael King got the final five outs, allowing a runner in the ninth inning on a hit-by-pitch, for his sixth save of the season. Centerfielder Harrison Bader made a great diving catch on Yan Gomes’ sinking liner to end it.

Stanton’s first-inning blast went off the bat at 118.1 mph but his second home run – a two-run job in the fifth inning – was at less than 100 mph and looked like it might go for a triple until a crew chief review changed the call to a homer. The blast made the score 6-1.

This was the 36th multi-homer game of Stanton’s career but just his first this season. Stanton last hit more than one home run in a game on the road against the White Sox on May 12, 2022.

Josh Donaldson hit a homer off Smyly in the second inning for a 2-0 lead. Donaldson, the DH on Saturday, came into the contest 10-for-20 with three home runs against Smyly.

Bader had a two-run double in the third inning to make it 4-1.

Smyly had never lost in nine appearances against the Yankees, going 3-0 and pitching 43 2/3 innings to a 1.85 ERA. The Yankees made him throw 57 pitches – many high leverage throws – during the second and third inning and he came out after throwing 85 in four frames.