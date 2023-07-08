Yanks farm report: Power is there for Austin Wells

Austin Wells

Age: 23 (born July 12, 1999)

Team: Somerset (Eastern League).

Position: Catcher

B/T: L / R

Ht./Wt.: 6-0 / 220

Acquired: 2020 Amateur draft, Round 1 (28th overall). Received $2.5 million signing bonus.

Background: Wells is from Las Vegas, and attended the University of Arizona (2018-20) despite being selected by the Yankees in the 35th round of the 2018 draft. He became the first Wildcat to be named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year (2019), setting Arizona freshman records in runs (73) and on-base percentage (.462). He batted .375 with a 1.116 OPS and 14 RBIs in 15 games as a sophomore. He left college when he signed his pro contract in July, 2020. The Yankees assigned him to Tampa (A) to start the 2021 season, which he finished at Hudson Valley (high-A). Wells was promoted to Somerset (AA) early last July, where he batted .261 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 211 at-bats.

2023 update: Wells fractured a rib early in spring training. After playing five games with Tampa, he returned to Somerset on May 2. In 49 games since then, Wells is batting .250 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and an .832 OPS.

What he’s saying: “Once the rib healed, I was on the field doing everything like normal. Early on, I was a little hesitant to be a full-go, but I’m 100 percent and feeling really strong. I would like to hit the ball the other way a little more than I am now. That’s just where I’m getting pitched — down and away. I’m just trying to evolve and be a complete hitter.”

Scouting report: The Yankees’ No. 2 prospect is known for his offense, but he has consistently improved behind the plate. Wells can hit to all fields with power and for average and has sneaky speed — he is 36-for-36 on stolen base attempts in his minor league career. Wells made headlines in June, as his advice over a chicken parm dinner helped spur Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe’s recent hot streak.

Probable MLB promotion: Possible call-up later this season.

On Wells' relationship with Volpe: “I think it’s awesome that everyone is having fun with it (the chicken parm story). It’s seemed to have helped him (Volpe), whether it’s mechanical or just confidence in his swing. Sometimes all it takes is something small to get you back on track. Any time we get the opportunity to hang out, we take it, especially on off days. That time is always really well-spent.”