Aaron Judge out with right big toe pain after colliding with fence on Saturday

LOS ANGELES — Aaron Judge did not emerge unscathed from his crash into and partially through the Yankees’ bullpen fence after all.

Judge did not start Sunday night’s game against the Dodgers because of pain in his right big toe after breaking through the loosely latched fence in rightfield on a running catch that robbed J.D. Martinez of a potential extra-base hit in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 6-3 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.

After Sunday’s 4-1 victory, Judge said the Yankees plan to send him for testing on Monday, an off-day for the club.

Does it feel as if he has a broken toe?

“It’s tough to say,” Judge said. “I’ve never broken a toe. We’ll see what the tests say.”

Is he concerned about a stint on the injured list, which would be his second of the season?

Said Judge: “If I’m on it, I’m on it, but I’m trying not to be. Who knows? I have no answer yet. I’m hoping today and tomorrow having a little bit of rest, I’ll be good to go on Tuesday.”

Speaking before the game, Aaron Boone described Judge as jamming his foot, his big toe in particular, when it hit the base of the fence, which essentially is unpadded cement.

As for Nestor Cortes, Boone said the lefthander “probably” will be IL-bound with a shoulder issue.

“A lot of soreness,” Cortes said after Sunday’s game, adding that he isn’t “concerned” about what Monday’s tests will show.

The fact that something cropped up with Cortes is not a complete surprise. After going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in a career-high 158 1⁄3 innings in 2022, he has not been nearly as sharp this season.

Despite a 5-2 record in 11 starts, he has a 5.11 ERA and pitched to a 5.47 ERA in five starts in May. He consistently has struggled in the later innings throughout the season.

“He’ll get some tests [Monday] on the shoulder,” Boone said. “Don’t think it’s anything too major, but the last couple of times recovering in between [starts], he’s just kind of had that achiness [in the shoulder]. So we’ll see what we have there. Probably put him on the IL because he’s probably going to have to miss a start, maybe two.”

Said Cortes: “I haven’t been able to bounce back like I wanted to between starts. Hopefully everything comes back clean tomorrow on the MRI.”