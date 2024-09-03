ARLINGTON, Texas – Giancarlo Stanton isn’t known for doing things on the baseball field that escape notice.

Certainly not at the plate.

The 6-6, 245-pound outfielder/DH, who hit 59 home runs during his NL MVP season in 2017 with the Marlins, has long been among the biggest players in Major League Baseball, an exit-velocity specialist whose home runs can awe opponents and teammates in equal number.

“The way he hits them, it’s just different,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in April 2021 after Stanton hit a 471-foot grand slam against the Orioles. “It’s like nothing else. He is a unicorn.”

Stanton’s latest accomplishment, however, flew somewhat under the radar.

When the 34-year-old connected with a first-pitch, 92-mph fastball leading off the eighth inning Monday night against Rangers righthander Chase Anderson and sent it 418 feet to center – the ball leaving the DH’s bat at 112.4 mph – it gave Stanton his 25th home run of the season.

It also marked the 10th time in his career Stanton reached the 25-homer plateau, making him the active leader in that category (Mike Trout of the Angels is next with nine).

Stanton is also the active leader in career homers with 427.

“I think sometimes people don’t take notice of just what an outstanding career he’s had to this point,” Boone said after Monday’s 8-4 victory.

Gerrit Cole, who left Monday’s start after six innings with cramping in his right calf but reported no issues Tuesday, praised Stanton, calling him “remarkably consistent” throughout his 15-year career.

“He’s a true slugger in every sense of the word,” said Cole, slated to take his next rotation turn Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. “I don’t think ever hits a cheap one (homers). He’s probably going to end up with over 500 homers for his career. He’s really a great player, no doubt. Certainly deserves a lot of credit, and probably one of the best sluggers of my generation for sure.”

Stanton called the achievement of 10 seasons with at least 25 home runs “pretty cool.”

“Something to add to whatever I can come up with in this career,” Stanton added. “But, you know, as long it helps us win, that’s what’s most important right now.”

Stanton, back in the lineup at DH and batting fifth Tuesday night, came into the day hitting .244 with 25 homers, 62 RBIs and an .806 OPS in 95 games. But he has been on a bit of a roll of late, going 13-for-45 (.289) with five homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.049 OPS in his previous 13 games.

Stanton has been especially lethal to center during the stretch, a good sign, Cole said.

“It just means his timing is right (with) his approach and his mechanics on his swing,” Cole said. “He’s so strong that he’s a threat anywhere at any given time in any part of the park. But when hitters are meeting the ball toward the middle of the field on different velocities, it’s a testament to how balanced they are and how well they’re executing their swing.”

Said Boone: “I feel like right now he’s swinging the bat really, really well. I feel like his swing is where it needs to be, and he’s got a really good look in his eye right now. Excited about the presence he is in our lineup right now.”

Gil, Schmidt back this weekend

The Yankees announced before Tuesday’s game that Luis Gil, on the IL since Aug. 21 with a lower-back strain, will start Friday night’s game against the Cubs in Chicago. He will be followed by Clarke Schmidt, on the IL since May 30 with a right lat strain, on Saturday. Nestor Cortes will “piggyback” for either Gil or Schmidt, depending on pitch count before getting reinserted into the rotation for the Red Sox series, which starts Sept. 12 at the Stadium … Austin Wells, who took a 95-mph fastball off his right hand in the sixth inning Monday and stayed in the game, was not in the lineup Tuesday. Boone said X-rays taken of the hand came back negative but said later of Wells, “he’s pretty sore today.” With Thursday an off day, it’s likely Jose Trevino will start Wednesday’s game as well, which would give Wells a full three days off to recover … Aaron Judge earned his third AL Player of the Month award after slashing .389/.530/.856 with 12 homers in August. Judge also won the award in May and June.