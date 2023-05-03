Anthony Volpe, Willie Calhoun homer as Yankees rally to beat Guardians, end 4-game skid

Willie Calhoun couldn’t have picked a better time for his first home run of the season.

Calhoun brought an end to the Yankees’ season-worst, four-game losing streak with a one-out solo home run into the rightfield stands in the seventh inning for the go-ahead run in a 4-2 comeback win Tuesday before 32,521 at the Stadium.

The Yankees hadn’t scored four runs in a game since last Thursday in Texas.

The Yankees got an insurance run in the eighth when Anthony Volpe singled, stole second and third and then scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single to right. Michael King got his second save by recording the final five outs.

Starter Gerrit Cole went six innings and allowed two runs, exiting with the Yankees trailing 2-0. Volpe hit a solo homer, his third, to spark a two-run rally in the sixth to tie it and set the stage for Calhoun.

Calhoun was a low-key, under-the-radar acquisition. He was inked to a minor-league contract in January after playing just 22 big-league games with the Rangers and Giants last season. He was called up April 8 to replace the injured Josh Donaldson and was in the starting lineup for only the 12th time this season, but had six hits in his last 19 at-bats entering the game.

The home run came on an 0-and-2 pitch from Guardians reliever James Karinchak.

Harrison Bader, out with strained left oblique all season, made his 2023 debut and batted fifth. He went 1-for-4 with an infield hit and made a stellar diving catch on Josh Bell’s sinking liner to end the top of the fifth inning.

“I'm just really excited to be back and I'm just there's always a job to be done so I'm excited to get back in the lineup and just start playing some baseball and helping these guys win,” Bader said before first pitch.

“As long as I am healthy, I can do a lot of things to help this team win,” he added.

Cole needed 108 pitches to get through six innings but ended up with a no-decision. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out eight but was not his sharpest.

There were some early signs that Cole, who came in with a sparkling 5-0 record and 1.11 ERA might not have his top-shelf game again the Guardians.

He started the top of the second inning with a four-pitch walk to Bell and then hit Andres Gimenez on the hand. After a first-pitch ball to Mike Zunino, catcher Jose Trevino went to the mound and so did all the infielders. When they returned to their positions, Cole was very effective. He struck out Zunino and the next two batters – all results of called third strikes.

The Cleveland third did not go as well for Cole.

Amed Rosario got it started with a one-out single to right-center and Jose Ramirez followed with a single to center. Josh Naylor – who, from the boos, earned no love in New York after his home run and baby-rocking motion in last year’s playoffs – roped a double down the rightfield line to bring in Rosario and move Ramirez to third.

After Bell drew a walk to load the bases, Gimenez hit a ground ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo that got Ramirez home to make it 2-0. Rizzo appeared to have considered throwing home before opting to step on first base.

Cole was in line to take the loss until the Yankees scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.

Volpe cut the margin in half with a solo home run to left field. Then Gleyber Torres doubled into the rightfield corner. Torres scored when Rizzo laced a line-drive single to left.