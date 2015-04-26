Yankees have a mustache thing going

Brett Gardner started a trend about eight days ago while the Yankees were on their way to sweeping the Rays at Tampa Bay. The leftfielder began growing a mustache. And the fuzzy feeling has grown after some discussions with his teammates.

Several others are growing hair up there over the upper lip, Dellin Betances, Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley, Brian McCann, Esmil Rogers and Mark Teixeira among them. It's a united-we-stand thing now.

Team 'stache.

The Yankees had won four games in a row and seven of eight before losing to the Mets, 8-2, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

"It takes me a while to get it going, but ever since Tampa, we've just been playing good," Gardner said before the game, played on Brett Gardner Bat Day. "I kind of stuck with it and some other guys followed suit. It's something we talked about, just having fun with it."

How about Alex Rodriguez joining the fun with this hairy situation?

"I'm trying to talk Alex into it," Gardner said.

And Joe Girardi?

"I thought about it," the manager said. "[Gardner] has asked me about it. So we'll see. I have to answer to someone at home."

The same goes for Betances, who wasn't thrilled with the progress of his new addition.

"It's very spotty," the reliever said. "Mine is the worst one. I think Gardy set the tone. Everybody is pretty much on board. Until my wife says, 'You've got to shave that off,' I'll keep it going."

Alas, beards are against team rules. There will be no mountain man look around here, no Boston Red Sox South.

"We can't grow beards, but we can grow a mustache," Gardner said. "CC [Sabathia] is like four years before everybody."