Yankees invite 23 minor leaguers to spring training

Some of the Yankees’ top prospects and a few veterans — including a former Met — are among the club’s 23 non-roster invitees for spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, Chance Adams and Dustin Fowler — all ranked in the top 10 in the Yankees’ organization by Baseball America — will get a chance to impress Yankees brass in Tampa, even if some of them need a little more seasoning to be major-league ready.

On the flip side, veterans such as former Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada and also will battle for a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster. Tejada has a .252 batting average and .327 on-base percentage in seven seasons and spent 2016 with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

The full list of non-roster invitees:

RHP Chance Adams

LHP Daniel Camarena

C Wilkin Castillo

INF Ji-Man Choi

C Kellin Deglan

C Francisco Diaz

RHP J.P. Feyereisen

OF Dustin Fowler

OF Clint Frazier

LHP Jason Gurka

RHP James Kaprielian

INF Pete Kozma

RHP Brady Lail

LHP Joe Mantiply

LHP Jordan Montgomery

RHP Nick Rumbelow

LHP Evan Rutckyj

C Jorge Saez

LHP Justus Sheffield

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Gleyber Torres

INF Tyler Wade