Isiah Kiner-Falefa showing off versatility, wants to remain with Yankees

LAKELAND, Fla. — Isiah Kiner-Falefa knows exactly where he stands.

As he competes with talented rookies Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe for the starting shortstop job he held last season, Kiner-Falefa understands better than anyone that his future in pinstripes may not include playing the position.

And so, he eagerly said yes when the idea was floated to him about working at second base, where he started in Friday’s 4-3 victory over the Tigers.

He also agreed earlier in camp to work at third, a position where he won the Gold Glove in 2020 with the Rangers, and just as eagerly said yes to what will be coming before the end of camp — pregame work in the outfield, and perhaps even some games there.

Kiner-Falefa has played 311 games at shortstop, 123 games at third and 20 games at second in his career. He has yet to play in the outfield.

“If I don’t win the shortstop job, I want to be here,” Kiner-Falefa said after hitting his first homer of the spring and going 2-for-3 on Friday. “I need a role on this team if I’m not playing shortstop. I have an opportunity the next couple of days to put myself in a role.”

The always accountable and amiable 27-year-old, who had a rough first season in pinstripes, later added: “I understand the situation. Those players [Peraza and Volpe] are really good and they can help our team.”

With the Yankees having a glut of infielders, both in camp and in their system, Kiner-Falefa has been the subject of trade rumors, especially as shortstops elsewhere have gone down with injuries.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be here and I want to win, whether it’s playing shortstop, utility, [whatever],” Kiner-Falefa said. “At the end of the day it’s an opportunity to win a World Series here, and I want to be a part of it.”

Sevy’s slider

Luis Severino allowed two runs and four hits, including two homers, over four innings Friday in his third spring start.

Asked what the hitters’ swings are telling him right now about his stuff, Severino laughed.

“That my slider sucks, that’s what they’re telling me right now,” said Severino, likely to slide into the No. 2 spot in the rotation with the injury to Carlos Rodon. “I need to work more on my slider. It’s not the movement, just the location.”

Despite allowing nine runs in 8 2/3 innings this spring, the Yankees have been encouraged what they’ve seen from Severino, who physically is as healthy as he’s been since 2018, and whose overall stuff has drawn mostly praise from rival scouts.