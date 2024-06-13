KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday came the news that made official what has been known — at least among those paying attention — pretty much all season.

Jasson Dominguez, his rehab from Tommy John surgery last September complete, was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

There simply, with a healthy and productive starting Yankees outfield and no path for regular playing time, isn't currently a spot for the 21-year-old with the major-league club.

“Just keep doing your thing,” Aaron Boone said of the organization’s message to the prospect. “We love the person and the player. We know he’s going to be a big part of this. But also understand, too, he’s still very, very young in his career.”

Dominguez, who had a standout eight-game start to his big-league career last September before it was cut short when he suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, had an impressive rehab stint. In 20 games spread out between Single-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Scranton, the switch-hitting Dominguez hit .368 with six homers, four doubles, 13 RBIs and a 1.073 OPS.

“Everything looked pretty good (with him),” one rival scout, who has the Yankees’ system and saw Dominguez during his rehab, said. “Swung it (well) from both sides, was fine in the field. If it was just about anyone but the Yankees, you’d have him up.”

Dominguez had a meteoric rise in the organization, elevated to the majors last season as a Sept. 1 call-up after playing just nine games in Triple-A. In eight games with the Yankees after his promotion, Dominguez hit .258 but with four homers and a .980 OPS before the injury.

“There’s still a lot to be gained and learned from everyday getting experience in facing pitching and playing games,” Boone said. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders, and I feel like he knows he’s destined for great things in this game. Don’t worry about the things out of your control. Go play ball and do your thing, and I’m confident he will.”

Boone said he has periodically kept in touch with Dominguez — who was in big-league camp throughout spring training and was a consistent presence around Juan Soto — during his rehab process.

“He’s been in a good place through all this,” Boone said. “Even being around him a lot in spring training, there’s just a quiet confidence to him, he’s very comfortable in his skin, he’s easy to be around. I think he knows what he’s capable of, and he’s worked really hard to put himself in a good position here, and I feel like he’s playing really well right now.”