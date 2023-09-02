Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells? Aaron Boone: 'They're going to play a lot' 

HOUSTON — Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells both made their big-league debuts Friday night against Justin Verlander and the Astros . . . and in less than two full innings, each had his first major-league hit in his first major-league at-bat. Dominguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Wells lined a single in the second.

Yankees fans can get used to seeing the two rookies, and other young players, in the lineup the rest of this lost season.

“They’re going to play a lot,” Aaron Boone said.

Dominguez, 20, started in centerfield and batted fifth. Wells, 24, was behind the plate catching Carlos Rodon, whom he caught in a rehab outing earlier this season. He batted seventh.

“Excited to see them go play,” Boone said before the game. “Talented guys, earned this opportunity and looking forward to watching them go spread their wings and continue to develop. Hopefully we see some good things.”

Both players showed far more good than bad this season in the minor leagues.

Dominguez, who spent the majority of his season with Double-A Somerset, was promoted after only nine games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (he hit .419 with a 1.095 OPS). Wells, who started the season with Low-A Tampa and spent 58 games with Double-A Somerset, was hitting .254 with an .801 OPS in 33 games with Scranton at the time of his promotion.

Both players’ sooner-than-expected promotions came as a result of the Yankees all but playing themselves out of playoff contention by late August.

“It’s a surreal feeling being here and facing a very good team in the Astros,” Wells said before the game. “It’s kind of what you want as your first taste of the big leagues.”

Of getting that taste against Verlander, a future Hall of Famer, he smiled.

“It’s very exciting to go out there and face one of the best arms in baseball,” said the lefthanded-hitting Wells, whose minor-league career brought mostly good reviews of his bat but far more mixed ones for his work defensively. “I think that’s a good challenge to jump right into it.”

The switch-hitting Dominguez, who has never lacked for confidence according to those around him during his short climb through the Yankees' system, did not seem fazed by the prospect of facing Verlander, a player who in recent years has tortured the Yankees more than any other in October.

“I’m not trying to think a lot regarding that,” Dominguez said. “I’m just hoping for a good debut.”

And he got one.

Speaking earlier, Wells all but telegraphed that response from his former teammate in Scranton and now current teammate in the big leagues.

“From the first time I played with him, he’s been unfazed by, really, anything,” Wells said. “For him, facing Verlander, he probably doesn't even care. It’s just another arm on the mound, which is really cool. We faced some really good arms in the minor leagues, and it feels like he does his best against those guys.”