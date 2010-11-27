Yankees, Jeter seem to be far apart

The Yankees and Derek Jeter have a large gap to bridge if they are going to conclude contract negotiations before the winter meetings, which begin Dec. 6.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations Saturday confirmed a pair of reports that stated Jeter is seeking a four- or five-year contract at $23 million to $24 million a season.

The Yankees are believed to be offering three years and $45 million. So the divide at this point is $75 million at its highest point. An earlier report of Jeter's side asking for $150 million for six years was said to be "inaccurate" by agent Casey Close.

The winter meetings is when the Yankees - like most teams - would like to close on major trades or free-agent signings. A continued public spat over dollars and years with their iconic captain and shortstop likely would dominate the discussion in Orlando, Fla., site of the meetings from Dec. 6-9.

Regardless of the status of the Jeter talks, however, the Yankees have other irons in the fire. Cliff Lee's future could be decided in Orlando, with the Yankees still the favorite to land the lefthander.

No serious negotiations between Lee and interested clubs has taken place yet. That pace has been dictated by Lee and his agent, Darek Braunecker.

"We've got a fair number of teams trying to work through the process,'' Braunecker told ESPN.com yesterday. "It's probably fair to say we've got a half-dozen teams in the mix.''

The Yankees and Rangers have met with Lee and Braunecker. The Nationals are interested, and the Angels, Astros, Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies and Red Sox are believed to be potential long-shot suitors.

The Yankees also have closer Mariano Rivera to re-sign - there are no indications he's going anywhere else - and Andy Pettitte usually informs them of his decision to return for "one more" season in early December. It would be an upset if he decides to retire.

The Mets, by design, will be bit players at the winter meetings when it comes to signing free agents. New general manager Sandy Alderson is taking a break this weekend from the frenetic early pace in which he hired two front-office lieutenants in J.P. Ricciardi and Paul DePodesta and manager Terry Collins.

The Mets have a coaching staff to fill out, with only pitching coach Dan Warthen and third-base coach Chip Hale certain to return.

Players who have been offered salary arbitration have until Tuesday to decide whether to accept. The only local player in that position is Mets lefthander Pedro Feliciano.

Feliciano's agent, Melvin Roman, told Newsday on Saturday that his client is seriously considering accepting the Mets' arbitration offer. If he does, Feliciano would be considered a signed player. Even if he rejects it, he still can re-sign with the Mets.

The Yankees offered Javier Vazquez arbitration, but only with the understanding that he will not accept it. The Yankees will receive draft-pick compensation after the righthander signs elsewhere.

