DALLAS — Next up for the Yankees, Plan B.

The Yankees entered the offseason with their top priority re-signing free agent Juan Soto, but they lost out on what turned into an intra-city battle as the 26-year-old outfielder copped the biggest professional sports contract in history on Sunday night, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets.

The Yankees, with whom Soto starred in 2024 and helped lead them to their first World Series appearance since 2009, were not significantly outbid, the package they put forth in excess of $750 million.

What the club’s Plan B entails is not yet clear, but this can be said with certainty: the Yankees have plenty of work to do in building their 2025 roster.

Which, incidentally, was the case regardless of Soto’s decision.

They have significant holes to fill, and it should be pointed out there were more than a few members of the organization privately hoping the Yankees would lose the Soto sweepstakes so those areas of need could be more easily plugged with at least some of the money not spent on the four-time All-Star.

Among those needs: bullpen arms, first base and either third base or second base, depending on where the Yankees choose to play Jazz Chisholm Jr.

At last month’s general manager’s meetings in San Antonio general manager Brian Cashman, who arrived in Dallas for these winter meetings that start Monday, about an hour before news broke of Soto’s decision Sunday night, did not rule out pursuing a high-end starting pitcher.

Backing those words up, the Yankees in the last month have had conversations with representatives for Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, among others.

And Soto choosing the Mets adds another need: outfield. The Yankees, never keen on the amount of time Aaron Judge spent in centerfield in recent seasons, all but certainly will shift the two-time AL MVP back to rightfield, opening the door for top position prospect Jasson Dominguez to win the job in center this spring.

They still will likely look for veteran depth at that position and, with it highly unlikely they re-signing Alex Verdugo, a left-fielder is on their wish-list (the club was looking at outfield depth even in the event of a Soto return).

Though Soto signing elsewhere opens up a myriad of possibilities on the free agent market, losing Soto nonetheless is a blow that can’t be understated. At least in the short term.

In losing Soto, the Yankees lost one of the game’s best overall hitters, if not the best.

And in 2024, Soto, whom his agent, Scott Boras, last month called “the Mona Lisa” of this year’s free agent class, not only proved the bright lights of New York weren’t too big for him, neither were those of the postseason where he once again shined, hitting .327 with four homers, three doubles and a 1.102 OPS in 14 playoff games, a stretch that ended with the Yankees’ loss to the Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

A bat Cashman called “transformational” after the Yankees acquired Soto last winter was exactly that.

Something that is not easily replaced.