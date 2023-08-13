Yankees' late collapse costs Gerrit Cole his 11th win of season

MIAMI – Gerrit Cole was well on his way to his 11th victory of the season Sunday afternoon against the Marlins.

Until he wasn’t.

Cole who wasn't as dominant as he’s been in so many of the outings that have put him among the favorites for the AL Cy Young, departed after six innings with the Yankees ahead 7-2.

But Keynon Middleton allowed a run in the eighth and Clay Holmes had a disastrous ninth as the Marlins walked off the Yankees, 8-7. That left Cole with a no-decision after allowing two runs, six hits and two walks over six innings.

“It was a tough one today,” Cole said. “Just have to flush it and get back (to) the process. We have a tough series coming up, so as a player you just have to have a short memory in this series and try to prepare for Atlanta as quickly as possible.”

Cole, who struck out six and owns the second-lowest ERA (2.76) in the AL, threw 99 pitches.

“I felt like they were working the pitch count a little bit,” Cole said. “I was pretty frustrated with the two walks but for the most part we made good pitches. Had some contact go their way, had some contact go our way, but just a solid overall day.”

DJ good to go

DJ LeMahieu, a last-minute scratch from Wednesday night’s game against the White Sox in Chicago because of right calf tightness, arrived at the ballpark late Sunday morning feeling good enough to play.

As a precaution, the infielder did not start the game against the Marlins but LeMahieu, available off the bench Sunday, fully expects to be in the lineup Monday night in Atlanta.

“In my mind, [I] was ready to go today,” LeMahieu said.

LeMahieu said the calf only started acting up before Wednesday’s series finale in Chicago.

“I just felt it moving around before the game, just taking swings in the cage I felt it,” he said. “It just kept grabbing on me. It’s calmed down now.”

LeMahieu entered Sunday hitting a disappointing .240 this season with eight homers and a .688 OPS, though he has been better of late, hitting .324 with a .777 OPS in his last nine games.

Hot-Lanta

Not only will the Yankees be playing in scorching heat Monday through Wednesday, their task will be the doing so against Atlanta, which brings the best record in the big-leagues into the series.

“They’re a heavyweight,” Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s game. “They obviously have a tremendous, tremendous lineup. A number of guys in the middle of great campaigns. Probably about as good an offense as you’re going to come across. We know we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Atlanta, which scored 21 runs in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of the Mets at Citi Field, came into Sunday having hit an MLB-leading 225 homers (the next closest team were the Dodgers with 185) and having scored 678 runs, also tops in the majors (the Rangers were next with 670).

Off you go

Assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson was ejected in the eighth inning by plate umpire James Hoye after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes. Wilkerson, in his first season with the Yankees, was ejected two times as a player, twice for arguing third strikes.