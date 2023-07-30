Aaron Judge homers for Yankees in second game back in lineup

Welcome back, Aaron Judge.

In his second game back from a toe sprain that forced him to miss the Yankees' previous 42 games, Judge hit a 442-foot two-run home run off Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

Judge sent Wells' 1-and-1 fastball over the centerfield wall for his 20th home run in only 51 games and his first hit since his return.

Judge flied out to deep center in his first at-bat of the night and singled to left off the glove of Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias in the fourth. He went 0-for-1 with three walks Friday night in his return to the lineup.