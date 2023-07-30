Aaron Judge homers for Yankees in second game back in lineup
Welcome back, Aaron Judge.
In his second game back from a toe sprain that forced him to miss the Yankees' previous 42 games, Judge hit a 442-foot two-run home run off Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday night.
Judge sent Wells' 1-and-1 fastball over the centerfield wall for his 20th home run in only 51 games and his first hit since his return.
Crush-a-tize me, Cap'n.#AllRise pic.twitter.com/Vf0u17QgEv— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 30, 2023
Judge flied out to deep center in his first at-bat of the night and singled to left off the glove of Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias in the fourth. He went 0-for-1 with three walks Friday night in his return to the lineup.