SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Aaron Judge homers for Yankees in second game back in lineup

The Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures while running the bases after...

The Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a game on Saturday in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Newsday Staff

Welcome back, Aaron Judge.

In his second game back from a toe sprain that forced him to miss the Yankees' previous 42 games, Judge hit a 442-foot two-run home run off Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday night.

Judge sent Wells' 1-and-1 fastball over the centerfield wall for his 20th home run in only 51 games and his first hit since his return.

Judge flied out to deep center in his first at-bat of the night and singled to left off the glove of Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias in the fourth. He went 0-for-1 with three walks Friday night in his return to the lineup.

By Newsday Staff
More on this topic

More Yankees headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME