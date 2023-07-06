Rare off night for Yankees' bullpen in loss to Orioles at the Stadium

A Yankees’ bullpen that has been one of the best in baseball all season experienced a few hiccups Wednesday night.

And with their bats reverting to slumber mode, it proved too much to overcome as the Yankees lost, 6-3, to the Orioles in front of 36,022 at the Stadium.

After rookie Randy Vasquez threw five scoreless innings and Josh Donaldson, with a solo homer, and Kyle Higashioka, with a two-out single, gave the Yankees (48-39) a 2-0 lead through five, lefthander Nick Ramirez was the first out of manager Aaron Boone’s bullpen.

But Ramirez, who brought a 1.69 ERA in 17 games into the night, allowed a one-out double to Cedric Mullins, an infield single to former Yankee Aaron Hicks and an RBI single to Colton Cowser that made it 2-1.

Michael King came in to face Jordan Westburg and the third baseman lasered a first-pitch sinker into the gap in left-center where leftfielder Jake Bauers just missed on a diving attempt. The ball skittered away, allowing Hicks and Cowser to score to give the Orioles (50-35) a 3-2 lead and Westburg to pull into third with a triple.

With the infield in, Adam Frazier grounded one to short where Anthony Volpe fielded the ball and threw home, but catcher Kyle Higashioka could not hang on to it as he tried for a sweep-tag (the sliding Westburg appeared safe anyway) and Baltimore led 4-2.

In all, King allowed three inherited runners to score Wednesday after not allowing any to score in a stellar relief effort Saturday.

"The thing you should pride yourself the most on is inherited runners," King had said after his last outing. " . . . I think that’s a main part of our bullpen [mentality] so I love coming into those situations.”

But Wednesday was a rare slip by the Yankees' bullpen.

"They’ve been getting the job done for the most part all year," Boone said recently.

The Yankees were forced to play catch-up for the rest of the game.

Volpe’s 12th homer of the season, a solo shot leading off the eighth against righthander Yannier Cano, made it 4-3 but the Yankees managed nothing more the rest of the way. Felix Bautista retired Giancarlo Stanton a soft flyout to center to end the eighth and, after Ryan O’Hearn’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth off Ian Hamilton made it 6-3, the righty worked around a one-out walk to Donaldson, who had two hits, in the bottom half for his 23rd save in 28 chances.

Vasquez, though not as sharp as in his previous spot-start – June 8 against the White Sox when he allowed two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings of a 3-0 victory – was plenty good Wednesday.

The righthander, battling command issues at times, allowed three hits and three walks over five innings in which he struck out one. Vasquez, now with a 1.17 ERA in three starts, threw 75 pitches (49 strikes).

After Vazquez stranded a runner in top of the fifth, his final inning, he was in position to pick up his second straight win, courtesy of Donaldson’s ninth homer of the season and Higashioka’s single to right that brought in Volpe to make it 2-0.

A 17-minutes delay preceded the Higashioka hit as, before his at-bat, a cameraman at the far end of the Yankees’ dugout was hit by an errant relay throw by Orioles’ shortstop Gunner Henderson on a Volpe grounder to second that had the looks off the bat of a 4-6-3 double play (Volpe was awarded second on the throwing error). The Orioles were pulled off the field as the cameraman was tended to – with plenty of concerned Yankees players and staff standing quietly nearby – and ultimately taken from the field on a stretcher.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Vasquez walked a tightrope throughout, with just one of his five innings clean.

Two Orioles reached in the first when Adley Rutschman sent a 0-and-1 cutter past a diving LeMahieu at second for a one-out single and Anthony Santander worked a seven-pitch walk.

Vasquez kept it there. He got O’Hearn to ground into a 4-6 fielder’s choice, which put runners at the corners, and got ahead of Mullins, 0-and-2, before the centerfielder eventually popped to second to end the 22-pitch inning.

Through three innings the Orioles were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position with five stranded.