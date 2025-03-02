Could Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera become a hit at third base?

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The plan for spring training all along was for utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera to get, in Aaron Boone’s words, “the bulk” of his playing time at third base.

Unless the Yankees make a trade before the end of camp, something that still can’t be ruled out, it’s looks as if it’s going to play out that way in the regular season, too.

At least, at the start.

DJ LeMahieu tweaked his left calf on Saturday in the injury-plagued veteran’s first game of the spring, and there’s no reason to expect he’ll be back any time soon.

The organizational hope entering the spring was that LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, could a). stay healthy and b). doing so would allow him to show at least some of the form that made him a three-time All-Star. At best LeMahieu would demonstrate he could be the everyday third baseman. At worst he could platoon with the switch-hitting Cabrera, a natural shortstop coming up through the Yankees system. He has proved himself adept at whatever position they’ve put him, whether it be any of the infield positions, leftfield or rightfield.

Cabrera is among the most popular Yankees in the clubhouse since his debut in 2022 because of a never-leaves-his-face smile and outward joy that greets every teammate, staff member and even media member he comes into contact with on an everyday basis. What he hasn’t done since making his big-league debut in 2022 is consistently hit.

The 26-year-old, signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2015 at the age of 16 out of Venezuela, has hit a combined .233 with a .643 OPS over the past three seasons.

But one NL scout assigned to the Yankees and their system the last half decade, said he believes Cabrera has been hurt offensively because of the focus on learning multiple positions, as well as not receiving consistent at-bats.

“I have thought for the last two seasons he should be given a chance to play every day,” the scout said via text Sunday. “Seems like he gets penalized for his ability to play other positions. If he could get consistent ABs I think he will [hit]. He comes into the league and plays 2-3 days a week. Hard to ever tell with a guy like that. With an opportunity every day he can relax and play.”

Marcus Stroman, who started Sunday and struggled with his sinker in allowing four runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings of an 11-1 loss to Atlanta, echoed what the scout said when it came to Cabrera getting consistent playing time.

“Super versatile. One of those guys you want on your team. Can play anywhere, can do anything. You feel like he’s always going to give you a consistent AB,” said Stroman, all but guaranteed to fill Luis Gil’s rotation spot after the reigning AL Rookie of the Year pulled himself from a bullpen session Friday feeling tightness in his upper arm/shoulder area. Gil underwent an MRI Saturday.

"You know the type of effort he’s going to bring day in and day out. I think everybody in this clubhouse loves Oswaldo. Looking forward to seeing him get everyday reps because I feel like that’s something he hasn’t consistently been able to do. You really don’t know the true potential of a player until he has consistency so I think everyone’s excited to see that from him.”

Cabrera, who walked twice Sunday in three plate appearances, said he is “ready” for an everyday role.

“I’ve been working to play every day,” Cabrera said. “In the minors I was playing every single day, so I feel it’s something I can handle.”

With starting shortstop Anthony Volpe not on this trip, Cabrera got the start at short — and later in the game moved to first base — and Oswald Peraza started at third.

Peraza, at one point considered an organizational prospect at the level of Volpe but who has not hit when given a chance in the majors, is out of options and would quickly get scooped up by one of the other 29 teams if he’s not on the roster when camp breaks.

Boone said on Sunday Peraza, a natural shortstop who has shown some ability at third when given sporadic chances there, being out of options “could” impact the club’s decision regarding the 24-year-old making the roster as a reserve.

“I think Oswald’s still got to earn that though,” Boone said of the infielder who went 1-for-3 Sunday. “Feel like he’s really playing the position well, you’re seeing his defensive ability show. So far he’s put together pretty good at-bats, too. He could very much put himself in the mix.”