Yankees like what they see from pitchers Ian Hamilton, Nick Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero

TAMPA, Fla. — Each spring training there seems to be a pitcher or two who enters Yankees camp with little expectations, but then puts himself on the club’s radar.

That pitcher either leaves camp with the team or makes enough of an impression to be among the first considered when an injury occurs.

Lucas Luetge and Ron Marinaccio are among the more recent examples.

With regard to this year's camp, manager Aaron Boone mentioned Ian Hamilton and Nick Ramirez, a pair of non-roster invitees, and Jimmy Cordero, who was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.

“What Hamilton’s done so far, what Ramirez has done so far…those are two guys very early here, look like they could potentially help us [this season],” Boone said before Friday night’s game against the Tigers.

Hamilton, 27, has 15 appearances in the majors across stints with the White Sox and Twins. The righthander has struck out two batters in two scoreless innings this spring.

“Hamilton is just unique,” Boone said. “The change that acts like a slider. It’s a good pitch, a weird pitch.”

Ramirez has struck out five of the six batters he’s faced in two outings. The lefthander struck out the side in the sixth inning of a 12-0 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old spent the winter, and the spring so far, refining a slider he’s always thrown so it has more of a sweeping movement to it.

“Really good,” one rival scout said. “Best his slider’s ever looked.”

Cordero, 31, last pitched in the big leagues with the White Sox in 2020. He’s spent the better part of the previous two years recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The righty, whose sinker has caught the eyes of evaluators, had a 6.08 ERA in 30 games in 2020, and a 2.75 ERA in 2019.

“We put him on the [40-man] roster for a reason,” Boone said.

Extra bases

Aaron Judge went 2-for-3, doubling in his first two at-bats...Righthander Michael King, whose 2022 season ended in late July when he suffered a fractured right elbow, made his spring debut Friday and struck out four of six batters in two perfect innings.