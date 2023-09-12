Yankees, Red Sox to play split doubleheader Tuesday

BOSTON — After a wait of about an hour, the Yankees-Red Sox series opener scheduled for Monday night at Fenway Park was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 1:35 and the second at 7:10.

“Gonna watch the Jets,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Boone called an audible with the Yankees’ pitching plans. Clarke Schmidt, who was supposed to start on Monday, instead will pitch on Wednesday. Rookie Randy Vasquez will start Tuesday’s opener and Carlos Rodon will pitch the nightcap.

Boone said the changes were made to keep Rodon on his regular day and to give Schmidt an extra day of rest.

Diluted rivalry

Instead of the usual late-season battle for first place and playoff spots, this four-game series is more about who can avoid last place.

The Red Sox have a two-game lead on the Yankees for the bottom of the AL East. Boston has won eight of the first nine matchups between the historic rivals this season.

“This time of year, when you come to Boston in September, usually we’re two of the teams at the top of the division fighting it out,” Boone said. “So yeah, it's not where I think either of us want to be. But the reality is it’s where we are, and we have an opportunity to go out there and play baseball against a good Red Sox team and in Fenway Park and we're going to go put our best foot forward and try and play well.”

Trainer’s room

Oswald Peraza has swelling in his left knee and is day-to-day, Boone said. Peraza had an MRI “the other day,” Boone said . . . Everson Pereira is “under the weather,” Boone said, and also is day-to-day.