Yankees rally in eighth inning to beat Rangers

Who needs Aaron Judge? The Yankees do, obviously. But they keep saying they have the pieces in place to win even without their injured captain.

On Sunday, for one day at least, the Yankees proved it.

Harrison Bader’s go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning led the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers before a sellout crowd of 46,064 at Yankee Stadium.

Bader did it from Judge’s customary No. 2 spot in the order.

Trailing 3-2, Anthony Volpe started the rally in the eighth with a leadoff double. Jose Trevino, after falling to bunt Volpe over, followed with an infield single to deep short.

Gleyber Torres hit a short fly to right before Bader split the outfielders in left-center against righthander Yerry Rodriguez to give the Yankees their first lead of the day. Texas had taken a 3-0 lead in the first two innings against Gerrit Cole.

Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI single as the Yankees took the rubber match against the AL West-leading Rangers. The Yankees improved to 8-10 since Judge went out of the lineup with a torn toe ligament suffered running into the rightfield chain-link fence at Dodger Stadium while making a great catch on June 3.

Cole allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the year. Cole gave up nine hits, walked one, struck out seven, was called for a balk, and had a strikeout negated by a pitch-clock violation (although he recovered to get that batter, Robbie Grossman, to fly out to end the third).

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead two batters into the game on a double by Marcus Semien and an RBI single by Corey Seager. Cole struck out the next three batters.

Gleyber Torres led off the bottom of the first with a double against former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi. But Torres was doubled off second base when Semien, the Rangers second baseman, made an over-the-shoulder catch of a pop-up in short rightfield.

Torres, in what was not his first career baserunning mishap, seemed completely unaware the ball had been caught long after he had been doubled off second. Torres, lingering on third base, eventually was informed, and left the field.

Jonah Heim led off the second with a long home run to right to make it 2-0. One out later, Ezequiel Duran doubled and moved to third when Cole was called for a balk while stepping off the rubber incorrectly, apparently, after seeing Volpe dart behind Duran at second base.

Leody Tavares followed with an RBI double to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

The Yankees battled back against Eovaldi, who came in with a 9-3 record and 2.80 ERA. On April 29, Eovaldi shut out the Yankees on three hits with eight strikeouts. This time, he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Stanton led off the second with a walk and moved to third on a double by Jake Bauers. DJ LeMahieu followed with a two-run double off the right-centerfield fence to make it 3-2.