ARLINGTON, Texas – Gerrit Cole already missed far too much of the 2024 season for the Yankees’ liking.

The organization – not to mention its fans – could only hold their breath Monday night hoping the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner won’t be missing more of it.

Cole, who cruised through the first six innings of an 8-4 victory over the Ranger at Globe Life Field, suddenly left the game during his warmup before the top of the seventh inning.

The Yankees later announced Cole was forced from the game with a “right calf cramp,” and that the pitcher will continue to be “monitored” on Tuesday.

Following a warmup pitch to Jose Trevino, Cole grabbed at his calf area, squatting multiple times in an apparent attempt to loosen it up.

After a brief discussion on the mound that included manager Aaron Boone and trainer Mike Schuk, Cole walked to the dugout.

Cole, who started the season on the IL with right elbow inflammation, entered the night 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 12 starts. The 33-year-old, who had plenty of ups and downs after making his season debut June 19, had been particularly sharp of late, 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five August starts.

At the time of his departure Monday, Cole, at just 82 pitches, had allowed one run, four hits and a walk over six innings in which he struck out nine. His previous inning, the sixth, might have been Cole’s most impressive of the night as he needed just eight pitches to retire the Rangers in order after the Yankees had broken things open in the top half with five runs.

Cole was replaced by righthander Luke Weaver, who allowed a single to Josh Jung and a two-run homer to the next batter, Wyatt Langford, to make it 7-3.

Giancarlo Stanton’s 25th homer of the season, a solo shot starting the eighth off righty Chase Anderson, made it 8-3.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter – the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 MLB draft out of Delbarton High School in New Jersey who is the son of former Yankee and Met pitcher Al Leiter and a cousin of current Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. – allowed five runs and seven hits in what was his fifth career start. The 24-year-old Leiter, a friend and former teammate at Delbarton with Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, fell to 0-2 with an 11.78 ERA.

The Yankees (80-58), who stayed a half game ahead of the Orioles in the AL East, got on the board in the third. After Anthony Rizzo grounded to first, Volpe, friends with Leiter since they were both 12 years old, slashed a first-pitch, 98-mph fastball to right for a single. Alex Verdugo reached on an infield single to the left side and Gleyber Torres lasered a full-count slider into the gap in left for a two-run double that made it 2-0. It was the second of three hits in the game for Torres, still thriving in the leadoff spot.

The Rangers (65-73) cut into that deficit in the bottom half. Leody Taveras led off with a single and, after Cole got Marcus Semien to ground out and struck out Corey Seager swinging at a 97-mph fastball, Josh Smith rifled a 2-and-2, 97-mph fastball into the gap in left-center, the RBI double making it 2-1.

The Yankees sent nine to the plate in breaking it open in the sixth, knocking Leiter from the game.

Torres reached on an infield single and Juan Soto lined a single to center. Aaron Judge ripped a double, which exited his bat at 104.9 mph, down the leftfield line that made it 3-1. That was all for Leiter, pulled for Anderson, who came on to face Austin Wells. With the count 2-and-2, Wells took a 95-mph fastball off his right hand, sending the rookie catcher to his knees in pain. After being checked by Boone and trainer Tim Lentych, Wells took first, loading the bases. Stanton struck out swinging at a cutter but Jazz Chisholm Jr. improved to 10 for his last 21 with a sharp single to right for a 4-1 lead. Rizzo, in his second game back after missing 2 ½ months with a right forearm fracture, then flared a two-run ground-rule double to left for a 6-1 lead. With Volpe at the plate, a wild pitch brought in Chisholm to make it 7-1.