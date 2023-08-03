Home runs by Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe help Gerrit Cole get 10th win as Yankees top Rays to avoid sweep

A Yankees team drowning in a sea of negativity for a couple of months now found temporary refuge Wednesday night.

Behind another stellar outing from Gerrit Cole, who continues his emergence as one of the favorites to win the American League Cy Young, and home runs from Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees beat the Rays, 7-2, to snap a three-game losing streak in front of 38,740 at the Stadium.

Cole, whose extensive career resume lacks a Cy Young, shrugged off a two-run first to control the Rays the rest of the way. Cole (10-2, 2.64) allowed those two runs, which came on Wander Franco’s first-inning homer, four hits and two walks over seven innings in which he struck out eight.

Cole was buoyed by a five-run third, the kind of offensive outburst mostly missing in recent months, an inning that included a two-run homer by Volpe – an important blast as it tied the score at 2-2, the relief in the dugout palpable – and a three-run shot by Stanton that put the Yankees ahead for good. Stanton finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Volpe went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to raise his batting average to .214 with a .671 OPS.

The Yankees (56-52), still in last place in the AL East, are 10 games behind the division-leading Orioles and 3 ½ games behind the Blue Jays for the league’s third wild-card spot. With the victory, they avoided a sweep to the Rays (66-45).

On this night, the Yankees toppled one of the league’s best pitchers, lefty Shane McClanahan, who came in 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA, though with mixed results in his career against the Yankees. He entered 1-3 with a 3.93 ERA in seven previous outings, including 0-2 with a 5.51 ERA in four starts at the Stadium.

He more resembled that pitcher, allowing five runs and five hits over four innings. The Yankees outhit the Rays, 13-6.

Cole walked Rays leadoff man Yandy Diaz in the first, then watched Franco plant a 1-and-0 changeup 431 feet into the suite level (third deck), his 14th homer making it 2-0.

McClanahan set down the Yankees in order on 16 pitches in the bottom half, then struck out two in a perfect 12-pitch second.

The Yankees erupted in the third.

Harrison Bader led off with a double and Volpe took a 2-and-2, 98-mph fastball opposite-field to right for his 14th homer. It was Volpe’s first homer since July 9 against the Cubs.

After Ben Rortvedt grounded out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled. Judge lined out to right, but Gleyber Torres banged a single back up the middle to put runners at the corners. Up came Stanton, who roped a 3-and-1, 97-mph fastball 408 feet to right-center, his 15th homer making it 5-2.

Cole took it from there.

He struck out the side in the fourth, giving him six strikeouts through four. Cole retired the last seven batters he faced.

The Yankees added on in the seventh. Kiner-Falefa walked with one out and went to second on a wild pitch. Torres reached on an infield single and Stanton dumped an RBI single to right to make it 6-2. Torres took third on the hit and Greg Allen replaced Stanton as a pinch runner. The speedy Allen took off for second and Torres went for home on a delayed steal. Catcher Rene Pinto made a poor throw to second and Torres scored easily to complete a double steal that made it 7-2.

Tommy Kahnle allowed a hit but struck out three in a scoreless eighth, and Clay Holmes allowed a hit and struck out two in the ninth.