Yankees swept by Red Sox, first eight-game losing streak since 1995

Sunday’s game was a better one for the Yankees than the two that preceded it, though the bar had been set rather low in that regard as they were outscored 16-4 by the Red Sox in the first two games of the series.

The Yankees were far more competitive and even managed to fight back from a three-run deficit late, courtesy of a tying three-run homer by rookie Anthony Volpe in the seventh inning.

But, in the end, it was much of the same.

After a replay challenge went against the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth — denying them the go-ahead run — the Red Sox pushed one across in the ninth, sending the hosts to their eighth straight loss with a 6-5 victory.

Volpe's homer came after Justin Turner hit a three-run blast off Michael King in the seventh to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

Volpe was front and center in the replay controversy in the eighth.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa at first, Volpe lasered a single to left. Former Yankee Rob Refsnyder lost his footing as he fielded the ball in left and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas sent Kiner-Falefa, who was running on the pitch. The relay throw from shortstop Trevor Story arrived to catcher Connor Wong as Kiner-Falefa was sliding into home. Kiner-Falefa was initially called safe by plate umpire Junior Valentine.

The Red Sox challenged, and the call was overturned after a seveal-minute delay. The Yankees then challenged that Wong had illegally blocked the plate, but umpires confirmed the call as the throw took the catcher into Kiner-Falefa’s path.

The Yankees (60-64), whose last eight-game losing streak came in 1995, fell nine games behind the Mariners for the American League’s third wild-card spot. The Red Sox (66-58) remained three games behind the Mariners for the final playoff spot.

After the Red Sox took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth on Turner’s RBI double off Clay Holmes, Greg Allen led off the bottom of the inning with a double off the top of the wall in right against Kenley Jansen. Jansen then hit DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, bringing Aaron Judge to the plate. Judge, 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to that point, took a borderline pitch in the lower part of the strike zone for a called strike three. Gleyber Torres, whose solo homer in the sixth tied it at 2, struck out swinging. Ben Rortvedt followed with a fly out to center to end it.

Clarke Schmidt, hammered in his previous outing by Atlanta, had a solid bounce-back outing, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.