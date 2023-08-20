SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees swept by Red Sox, first eight-game losing streak since 1995

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers celebrates his solo home run...

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers celebrates his solo home run with Justin Turner as Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka looks on during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland

Sunday’s game was a better one for the Yankees than the two that preceded it, though the bar had been set rather low in that regard as they were outscored 16-4 by the Red Sox in the first two games of the series.

The Yankees were far more competitive and even managed to fight back from a three-run deficit late, courtesy of a tying three-run homer by rookie Anthony Volpe in the seventh inning.

But, in the end, it was much of the same.

After a replay challenge went against the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth — denying them the go-ahead run — the Red Sox pushed one across in the ninth, sending the hosts to their eighth straight loss with a 6-5 victory.

Volpe's homer came after Justin Turner hit a three-run blast off Michael King in the seventh to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

Volpe was front and center in the replay controversy in the eighth.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa at first, Volpe lasered a single to left. Former Yankee Rob Refsnyder lost his footing as he fielded the ball in left and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas sent Kiner-Falefa, who was running on the pitch. The relay throw from shortstop Trevor Story arrived to catcher Connor Wong as Kiner-Falefa was sliding into home. Kiner-Falefa was initially called safe by plate umpire Junior Valentine.

The Red Sox challenged, and the call was overturned after a seveal-minute delay. The Yankees then challenged that Wong had illegally blocked the plate, but umpires confirmed the call as the throw took the catcher into Kiner-Falefa’s path.

The Yankees (60-64), whose last eight-game losing streak came in 1995, fell nine games behind the Mariners for the American League’s third wild-card spot. The Red Sox (66-58) remained three games behind the Mariners for the final playoff spot.

After the Red Sox took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth on Turner’s RBI double off Clay Holmes, Greg Allen led off the bottom of the inning with a double off the top of the wall in right against Kenley Jansen. Jansen then hit DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, bringing Aaron Judge to the plate. Judge, 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to that point, took a borderline pitch in the lower part of the strike zone for a called strike three. Gleyber Torres, whose solo homer in the sixth tied it at 2, struck out swinging. Ben Rortvedt followed with a fly out to center to end it.

Clarke Schmidt, hammered in his previous outing by Atlanta, had a solid bounce-back outing, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. 

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

