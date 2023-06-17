Yankees-Red Sox rained out, split doubleheader set for Sunday in Boston

BOSTON – The Yankees got an extra 24 hours to think about one of their worst performances of the season.

After being hammered by the Red Sox, 15-5, Friday night, Saturday night’s game between the rivals was rained out.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday, with the first game scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. and the second game at 7:10. Clarke Schmidt will start the first game for the Yankees and Luis Severino will start Game 2.

“That was my feeling last night,” Aaron Boone said of the rainout.

Saturday’s forecast had been dreadful all week and actually appeared worse as of Friday. “It seemed like there was a glimmer of hope (with the radar) a couple of hours ago.”

Sunday will be the second double header played by the Yankees this season. The first was June 8 when they split with the White Sox, that double header the result of poor air quality in the area June 7 caused by the Canadian wild fires.