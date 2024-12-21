Yankees send Trevino to Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired veteran catcher Jose Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees on Friday.

Known more for his defensive ability, Trevino batted .215 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 74 games for the AL East champions this year. He was a backup by the end of the year after rookie Austin Wells took over behind the plate.

Cincinnati sent reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to New York.

Cruz went 3-8 with a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances this season, striking out 109 in 66 2/3 innings. Jackson, who turns 29 on Wednesday, batted .122 with three homers in 58 games for Tampa Bay this year. He signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati last month.

The Reds also have Tyler Stephenson at catcher. The 28-year-old Stephenson is coming off a breakout season, batting .258 with 19 homers and 66 RBIs.

Trevino, 32, made his big league debut with Texas in 2018. He was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner with New York in 2022, hitting .248 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games.

